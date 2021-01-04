WATERTOWN — Assemblyman Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown, was sworn in Monday morning for his second term in the state Assembly representing the 116th District.
Jefferson County Court Judge David A. Renzi read the oath as Mr. Walczyk held one hand on a Bible held by his wife, Jessica Piatt Walczyk.
In November, Mr. Walczyk defeated Democratic challenger and Waddington Town Supervisor Alex V. Hammond to secure a second term in office.
