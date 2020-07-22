CLAYTON — Deborah Heineman has had enough of the noise, the drunken parties and the feces left behind by boaters hanging out on and near her family’s property on Picton Island.
Her anger has grown as the boaters continue to come together and party after two cases of the coronavirus were traced back to them rafting off Picton Island.
“Oh my God,” she said. “I mean they have 10 boats tied together.”
COVID-19 has hit close to home. She contracted the virus early this spring and was quarantined in her New York City apartment for a month after getting it from her son. A childhood friend, whose birthday was just a day before hers, died from COVID.
Another family on Picton Island was hit by it. And she worries that island dwellers Bob Cantwell and his wife, who are their 70s, also could get the virus. Their son, Bobby Cantwell — a Jefferson County legislator — recently announced that he and his two daughters are asymptotic.
She insisted the risks are real of boaters hanging out together, going from boat to boat, causing the virus to spread to the public and the people who vacation on Picton Island.
Even with the news that the virus was attributed to them, boaters were rafting again last weekend. A photo surfaced from an anonymous photographer who spotted them off the island and posted it on social media.
The Watertown Daily Times tried to talk to the boaters about their time rafting off the island. In Facebook posts, they say that county officials are exaggerating the impact of the two COVID cases. Boaters are going to go boating, they said.
The Heineman family wants to make sure that its members who visit the island, the public and the other three families with property on Picton Island are protected from COVID, said local attorney James Burrows, who has represented the family for years.
Ms. Heineman, 65, recalled spending summers on the island when she was growing up. Those days were filled with learning to swim and catching minnows in the shallow, quiet waters off Picton Island, which was full of Monarch butterflies.
She still looks back with fondness at those days of vacationing on the island that has been in her family’s possession since the days of the Great Depression.
“It was a great place for families,” she said.
Her grandfather, Bernard Heineman, Sr., a native of New York City and the head of a textile brokers firm, purchased the island in 1934 after falling in love with the Thousand Islands following a fishing trip to the area. A developer had big plans for Picton Island; it was going to be developed like Thousand Island Park with postage-stamp lots before he went belly up.
Before the family acquired it, red granite was removed from a quarry on the island and used in the construction of the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.
Ever since the patriarch fell in love with the area, the family has spent its summer vacations in the main house overlooking the St. Lawrence River. He was a conservationist, outdoorsman and amateur butterfly collector, who collected thousands of butterflies and moths.
In 1979, Mr. Heineman died at the age of 86 and his three sons — Bernard, Jr., William and Andrew Heineman — all bird watchers, carried on with the family name as conservationists.
Four years ago, the family made sure that a section of the natural shoreline and a brunt of the island will forever be preserved. The land is protected under limited development conservationist easements through Picton Island LLC, which the Heineman family oversees.
Under the LLC, the land will always remain natural and cannot be developed, according to Mr. Burrows. .
Known for coniferous forests and coastal wetlands, Picton Island, the fifth-largest American island in the Thousand Islands region, has a “rich history” of natural resources, wildlife and habitats, Mr. Burrows said.
In the past 20 to 30 years, Picton Island’s bay has become a popular spot for boaters for rafting and all the issues associated with them, Ms. Heineman said.
The family has no jurisdiction over the water, so boaters can legally be on the bay, she acknowledged. But the boaters go there to party, she said.
They come in large groups and they’re loud. And they don’t stay on the water. They trespass on the island, where they leave trash and find a place to relieve themselves. They leave behind used toilet paper all over the shoreline, she said, stressing it’s left to the property owners to clean up.
She recalled one instance when she came across two young drunk women on the island smoking cigarettes. She told them that they were trespassing. Both women denied knowing it was private land, only for Ms. Heineman to point to well-placed signs warning people not to trespass.
“You can’t miss those signs,” she said.
Years ago, a local rock band got a barge every summer and performed to large crowds listening to the music from their boats, she recalled.
With all of its usage over the years, the pristine shoreline has lost a lot of its luster. Most of the minnows are gone. The river water has become polluted, she said.
“To me, it’s sad,” she said.
Mr. Burrows shares the family’s concerns about people trespassing, particularly with the coronavirus cases tracing back to people gathering in boats.
Scott A. Gray, chairman of the Jefferson County Legislature, said the county is doing everything it can to prevent the spread of the virus. He’s also looking at possibly increasing law enforcement patrols around the island or finding other ways to keep the island safe and protect the public.
Something needs to be done, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.