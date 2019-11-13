WATERTOWN — The city’s first comprehensive plan is one step closer to becoming a reality.
The city’s Planning Board reviewed and then unanimously approved recommending the city plan for the future during a meeting on Tuesday afternoon.
A public hearing will be scheduled for Dec. 2 on the plan, and the City Council is expected to sign off on it that night.
Planning Board members liked what they saw on Tuesday.
“I think it brings the city into the 21st century,” said Planning Board member Linda J. Fields.
The $180,000 comprehensive plan will take Watertown into the next 30 years.
The city is one of a handful of communities in the state that has never put together a comprehensive plan. City officials have been working on the blueprint for the city for a couple of years.
In August 2018, the city retained consultant Elan Planning, Saratoga Springs, to help put together the plan. Since then, the consultant and a city steering committee have talked every other Friday to discuss what should go into the plan.
The city also held four open houses last winter and two this fall to see what city residents think should be included in it.
Senior Planner Geoffrey T. Urda thinks that having the first future land-use plan since 1987 “is the biggest thing to come out of it.”
“It’s the most exciting thing we’ve done since I’ve been here,” the city staffer said.
The plan also will have new zoning ordinances, the first time that they’ll be updated since 1959, he said.
Council members were given copies of the plan this past weekend.
The city received a $90,000 grant from the Empire State Development agency and is using $75,000 from its Community Development Block Grant program, so the city’s share is actually $18,000.
