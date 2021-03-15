Despite the rapidly growing number of politicians calling on Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo to resign after he was accused of sexual harassment in recent weeks, half of New York voters say they don’t think he should immediately step down.
According to a Siena College poll published Monday, only 35% of state voters said they believe the governor should immediately leave office. The issue is split down party lines, with 64% of Republicans saying he should step down, but 61% of Democrats saying he should stay. A majority of independent and third-party voters, 46%, believe the governor should stay.
“A majority of New York City voters and a plurality of voters from both upstate and the downstate suburbs say he should not resign,” Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg said in a prepared statement announcing the poll results.
If the governor were to resign or be successfully impeached, Lt. Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul would take control of the executive branch. According to the poll, 64% of statewide voters have never heard of her, 23% see her favorably and 14% disapprove of her.
More than 150 state and federal politicians, in both the Democratic and Republican parties, have called for Gov. Cuomo to resign, many of them citing concerns over his ability to effectively run the state while facing a growing number of controversies.
Officials have criticized his administration’s handling of the total number of COVID-related deaths in nursing homes, and as seven women have come forward with allegations of sexual harassment or misconduct in recent weeks, have said the governor’s scandals have become a distraction.
It would appear the state electorate doesn’t agree with that conclusion — 48% of voters said they believe the governor can effectively do his job, despite the ongoing investigations into the nursing home deaths and the claims of sexual harassment.
While 18% of those who responded to the poll said they’re unsure of whether the governor can do his job well while facing the ongoing investigations, only 5% of Republicans said they were unsure, and 66% said they believe he’s unable to effectively do his job.
Many more Democrats, 20%, said they were still unsure, and 67% said they believe Gov. Cuomo can continue effectively as governor of New York. Among independents, 43% believe the governor can continue to effectively perform his duties, while 33% say he cannot.
“Voters outside of New York City are closely divided,” Mr. Greenberg said. “However, a strong majority of New York City voters say he can effectively do his job.”
On March 3, Gov. Cuomo offered an apology for his actions and said he’s “learned an important lesson” regarding his behavior with women.
“I now understand that I acted in a way that made people feel uncomfortable,” he said. “It was unintentional, and I truly and deeply apologize for it.”
The governor said he would cooperate fully with the investigation into the accusations led by state Attorney General Letitia A. James and has asked the public wait for the results of that inquiry before making a final judgement.
A vast majority of the state’s voters, 57%, said they are satisfied with that response, including 59% of women. Democrats and independent or third party voters are largely supportive of the governor on this issue, with 67% of Democrats saying they are satisfied with his response and 56% of independent or third party voters. A majority of Republicans, 57%, said they were dissatisfied with that response.
The wave of scandals and accusations of misconduct have had a significant impact on Gov. Cuomo’s approval ratings in the state.
“Cuomo’s standing with voters has clearly fallen in the last month,” Mr. Greenberg said. “His favorability rating and his re-elect number are both down net 19 points, while his job performance rating is down net 10 points.”
Most voters, 45%, said they have a poor opinion of Gov. Cuomo overall, to 43% who said they have a favorable view of him. A month ago, a Siena poll showed 56% of voters saw the governor in a positive light, to 39% who disapproved of him.
Similarly, 52% of voters said the governor is doing a poor job in office, while 46% said he’s doing well. That’s down from last month as well, when 51% of voters said they thought the governor was doing well, and 47% said he was doing poorly.
While Gov. Cuomo’s political future is still very much unclear, most voters, 52% now say they would rather see another person win election to the governor’s office. Only 34% of voters said they would want to re-elect Gov. Cuomo for a fourth term if he runs for office again.
That’s a steep drop from last month when 46% of voters said they would vote for a different candidate for governor and 45% said they would prefer to re-elect Gov. Cuomo.
“Cuomo’s drop in all three ratings is largely the result of Democrats,” Mr. Greenberg said.
Among Democrats alone, Mr. Greenberg said, Gov. Cuomo’s favorability rating dropped net 31 points and his re-elect dropped net 33 points.
In fact, Mr. Greenberg said, only 46% of Democrats now want to re-elect Cuomo, compared to 40% who want someone else, down from 65% to 26% last month.
Despite the largely negative responses on job performance, favorability and re-electability, voters seemed to approve of Gov. Cuomo’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic overall, except on the issue of nursing home deaths.
On communication, 62% of voters said they approve of how the governor has kept in touch with New York residents over the pandemic. More voters now approve of the governor’s management of the vaccine rollout than did a month ago, with 54% saying he’s done an excellent or good job handling inoculations, up from 49% in February.
Fewer New Yorkers now say the governor has provided accurate information during the course of the pandemic than did a month ago. But a majority, 53%, still say Gov. Cuomo has done an excellent or good job making accurate information available, down from 61% in February.
More New Yorkers now say the governor is doing a good job reopening the state as well, with 52% saying he’s doing a good or excellent job. A month ago, 50% of voters said he was doing a poor job reopening the state and only 48% approved of the measures being taken to reopen the state’s economy.
On the COVID-19-related nursing home deaths, more voters than ever before, 66%, now say Gov. Cuomo has done a poor job making all the information available, compared to 55% who said the same a month ago.
“Voters appear to be able to compartmentalize how they feel about Cuomo,” Mr. Greenberg said. “While their views on him generally — favorability, job performance, re-elect — took a significant hit this month, voters’ views on Cuomo’s handling of the pandemic remain largely positive, except for his handling of nursing home death data.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.