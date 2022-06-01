LOWVILLE — Foreseeing the village’s old and faulty pool will increasingly drain more taxpayer money, the Port Leyden board voted last month to pull the plug and transform the space into a splash pad.
Mayor Shawn Smith said that there are a number of problems with the $50,000 to $60,000 worth of repairs done to the community pool in the village’s park last year, including concrete in the deep end that is now leaking and tile work that has pulled away from the pool’s edge.
The company that did the work last summer under the previous mayor’s jurisdiction, Tucker Backyard Pools and Spas of Clinton, is not returning calls, and although the company should be held responsible for redoing the repairs correctly, Mr. Smith said the legal costs and time it will take may have more of a negative impact than moving on to a splash pad.
“It’s a failing pool. I just don’t know how much the taxpayers are going to be willing to continue to spend on it. There are always going to be more repairs,” he said.
The escalating expenses involved with the pool go beyond those of repairing and maintaining the pool structure itself to include the growing cost of chlorine, the higher minimum wage levels and the sheer difficulty in finding lifeguards, not just for the village, but even for cities like Watertown, which is struggling to find lifeguards for the new community pool built last year.
The board discussed a number of splash pad options to replace the pool using some of the American Rescue Plan funding, in part because the board believes it will be more economical although no hard numbers comparing the cost of dismantling and filling in the pool and installing the splash pad to the cost of repairing and refilling the pool have been established yet.
“I’m well aware that it’s not the same thing,” Mr. Smith said. “But at some point we have to accept that it’s an old pool and it’s beyond repair.”
Although some community members have spoken in favor of the change to Mr. Smith, others on social media were upset with the idea in part because money was spent to fix the pool last year and also because there are so few things for kids to do in the village when school is out, although South Lewis Central School’s summer recreation program is still available.
The mayor also had to remove the slide and wooden swing set from the playground because it was no longer safe.
“I got a call from somebody who said there was a crack in the (plastic) slide that a child could get their foot stuck in, so I went down to check it out and removed the slide and filled in the holes. While I was looking it over I noticed the swing set, the whole frame was leaning a lot one way,” Mr. Smith said. “The bottoms of the poles were all rotted and collapsing.”
A new playground set has been ordered, although a delivery date has not yet been established.
“The new set is metal and plastic, not wood — we were looking at a long-term investment in this — it has two slides and a playhouse in the middle with a circle window-type space to look through and attachments the kids can walk on,” said the mayor, adding that the set is geared for children between 5 and 12 years old.
They are also considering foam pellets instead of the bark mulch on the playground surface to eliminate the slivers parents have complained about in the past.
The new playground equipment will cost about $10,000, but St. Mark’s Episcopal Church donated $5,000 for the park that will be used to offset the cost of the set.
Mr. Smith said new bleachers have been temporarily installed and a number of other beautification efforts are being made around the park.
