PORT LEYDEN — Travis J. Webster had a couple of difficult weeks not knowing how his 23-year-old son was doing during the chaotic evacuation of Afghanistan.
Last month, his son, Travis J. Garlock Webster, an MP with Fort Drum, was sent over to Afghanistan to help in the evacuation efforts and served there for about 2½ weeks.
On Aug. 31, all remaining U.S. troops left Afghanistan as our nation’s longest war came to an end. Mr. Webster is relieved that Travis, a 2016 South Lewis High School graduate, was part of the final withdrawal of U.S. service members.
He knows that his son is now safe.
With all the news coming out of the country before that, Mr. Webster only received a few text messages from him, so he didn’t know what he was doing or his involvement over there.
Mr. Webster was understandably anxious the entire time.
“It was gut wrenching,” Mr. Webster said.
It was especially nerve-wracking on the day that 13 U.S. service members and 200 Afghans were killed by a terrorist attack at a gate at the Kabul airport. More than 120,000 were airlifted out of Afghanistan before the largest air evacuation was completed.
But the father was a bit surprised how distressing it became to him after Travis landed in Germany for a stopover until he went on to Afghanistan.
“My heart dropped because he’s a young guy who was in a dangerous place,” he said.
The day that his son called him to tell him he was on his way, Mr. Webster and his other son, Uriah, jumped in his pickup and raced to Fort Drum to see him before the departure.
He gave him a big hug before Travis boarded a bus.
The single father of three, a corrections officer at the Lewis County jail, doesn’t know when his son will be back at Fort Drum. He figures that U.S. troops ended up in Germany and might be on their way home.
There’s been no official word from Fort Drum when about 140 soldiers will be returning.
Mr. Webster just can’t wait to give his son a big hug when it happens.
“I’ll be happy,” he said.
That night, he’s planning a big dinner for the entire family.
His son joined the Army right out of high school.
“He did it for himself,” the father said.
His son wanted to make sure he didn’t pay for his college, that he would make it his responsibility.
He’s proud of his son not only for serving the country but also for the kind of man he’s become, the father said.
“He’d give the shirt off his back,” Mr. Webster said.
When he saw a neighbor shoveling snow, he’d go out to help and tell the neighbor go inside.
That’s just him, his father said.
