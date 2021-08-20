WATERTOWN — Marijuana enthusiast Bob Hubbard sat on a park bench in Public Square on Friday passing a stone pipe back and forth with his female friend.
Mr. Hubbard admitted that he has smoked marijuana for the better part of 50 years, so he had no qualms to doing it out in public during a “smoke out” attended by more than 50 people.
“It’s nothing really new to us,” he said.
Supporters of opening up local pot shops made their point by lighting up joints in the median of the square on Friday afternoon.
The event was billed as the “Just Roll With It” smoke out. It started a few minutes before the scheduled start at 4:20 p.m., which refers to 420 or the code word for smoking marijuana.
No one in the crowd seemed to know who organized the rally. But Ryan Starr sat at a picnic table next to the World War II statue asking only city residents to sign a petition to allow dispensaries and on-premise pot shops to open in the city.
Last month, the City Council decided to opt out of a state law that legalizes the use of pot and dispensaries. If supporters get more than 593 votes, the issue will go before the voters in a referendum in 2022.
As of Thursday, organizers estimated that they had more than 300 signatures on the petition and expect it will go the referendum.
At its height on Friday, more than 40 people gathered in the square, smoking. Small groups of people gathered together. Puffs of smoke gently rose in the air, while the smell of marijuana was noticeable.
Aaron Allen, a pot user for close to 20 years, brought his special silicone pipe that he uses when he gets high. He was there to sign the petition.
“I think we should be allowed to sell it,” he said. “It should not be legislated.”
Friend Laura Ellsworth joined him.
“All I can smell is weed when I got out of my car,” she said. “The whole square smell likes weed.”
Julie A. Doucette, 35, has been smoking pot since she was a teen, although she can’t roll a joint, so she uses pre-rolled ones.
She had mixed feelings about attending the smoke out, saying she felt a little apprehensive because of the stigma and controversy that surrounds pot.
“It’s also liberating because it helps so many people,” she said.
Christina Harris, a retired Fort Drum soldier, said smoking pot helps her deal with her PSTD.
Without it on Friday, she would not have been able to attend the event with her wife, Mariah. She gets too nervous around crowds.
They were surprised so many people showed up to participate.
But opponents contend pot is a gateway drug that leads to addiction to other drugs. They also believe dispensaries increase crime. It also, they say, would encourage young people to use pot.
Former Mayor Jeffrey E. Graham was also collecting signatures. He was making sure that only city residents signed it, so that they would count toward the 593 needed for the referendum.
Council candidate Cliff G. Olney III also was there to see what the turnout was like.
One guy who called himself J.C. pulled a $20 bill out of wallet and blurted out that he wanted to find someone to buy some pot. He then blended into the crowd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.