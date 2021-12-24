POTSDAM — Village trustees said their farewells to Department of Public Works Superintendent James F. Corbett, who will retire on Jan. 14.
In addition to working as the DPW chief, Mr. Corbett has held several posts over his 36 years with the village, including motor equipment operator, head of building maintenance and volunteer firefighter.
His Potsdam career started on May 5, 1986, as a motor equipment operator, driving trucks and snowplows. After doing that for seven years, he was promoted to head of building maintenance. That included doing electrical work, masonry, flooring, windows and other activities.
“You name it, I did it,” Mr. Corbett said.
After doing that for 25 years, he was encouraged to apply for the DPW superintendent job, which he got in 2017. Not long after starting that role, Mr. Corbett experienced his “trial by fire, literally.” The DPW barn burned down.
“We had to requip the barn, strip it right down to the frame and rebuild it,” he said.
Fortunately, he was able to work with the insurance company and “in a matter of days, we had a battle plan to go forward.” It took a year to completely recover from the fire.
Mr. Corbett said he’s seen many changes over his 3½ decades as to how the village does its public works business.
“We’ve lost some personnel over the years, downsized the whole department,” he said.
Part of that included going down to one sidewalk plow driver from two, which he said happened about 20 years ago.
“To go around the village and do the sidewalks, it takes that machine easily an eight-hour shift doing the sidewalks,” he said, due to the machine only being able to move about 4 mph. “Salting and sanding, that’s additional time involved.”
Mr. Corbett also looked back at the initial adaptations the DPW had to make when the COVID-19 pandemic first hit. That included splitting his crew into four smaller units to prevent possibly exposing the entire department, if one of the employees were to test positive for the coronavirus.
“We set up a program both in my department and out in the Civic Center where we had antiseptic fogging machines ... sanitizing equipment and buildings on a daily basis just to maintain the status quo,” he said.
That was difficult at first, but was more manageable “once you get into the swing of things. My guys at DPW were on board. Nobody wanted to be exposed or get sick.”
“We have a phenomenal crew ... no matter what they’re tasked with, they get it done.”
He said one of his major successes as DPW chief was upgrading motor equipment “without any net cost to the taxpayer,” including snowplows, the sidewalk plow, and a new small excavator acquired last year. He said he started leasing some of the equipment, which, with a fixed-cost lease allows the DPW to turn the equipment in and get a new piece if something needs major repairs.
Mr. Corbett gives a lot of credit to present and past village trustees, former and current village administrators, former workers who showed him the ropes, and his current DPW crew of 13.
“I’d like to give my thanks to the guys I work with, their support over the years, and the public,” he said. “People have always been understanding, and I certainly appreciate that.”
At the meeting during which Mr. Corbett’s retirement was approved, village trustees had nothing but high remarks about him.
“We can’t thank you enough for everything you’ve done for us ... starting with building maintenance to DPW to fire to wastewater to the airport ... you’ve done it,” said Mayor Reinhold “Ron” Tischler. “We wish you nothing but success in your retirement.”
“You are a great member of the community, serving on the Planning Board. You’re a volunteer fireman ... I’m sure those volunteerism things won’t stop. Your work for the village will,” Village Trustee Abby D. Lee said. “We appreciate all you’ve brought to the village and your co-workers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.