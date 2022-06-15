POTSDAM — The town board will hold a July 12 public hearing on a proposed local law allowing the town to continue holding meetings via livestream and allowing no more than two councilors to remotely participate.
The board has to pass the law because former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s executive order from 2020 that allows meetings to be held that way expired Wednesday.
“One big thing is about board members attending in person or attending remotely without advertising their location,” Town Clerk Cindy L. Goliber said.
State Public Officers Law before the pandemic required the town to advertise the location of any councilor participating remotely and allow public attendance at that location. There are exemptions for emergency meetings. The town clerk added that they can have three councilors participating remotely, however, one of the three needs to participate in a location open to the public with the address published prior to the meeting.
The hearing will be prior to the start of the regular July meeting at 6:30 p.m. in the town offices on Elm Street. After the hearing, the board will be asked to vote to adopt a local law and policy they have yet to craft.
“The Association of Towns provided us with a basic law. Then we are required to adopt a policy and follow section 103A of Public Officers Law,” Ms. Goliber said.
“We have to come up with a policy pertinent to Potsdam that will tie into this. We’ll talk about that at a later date,” Town Supervisor Ann M. Carvill said.
The board will livestream the July 12 meeting.
“We’ll continue to do Zoom next month. The Zoom police aren’t going to come and take it away from us,” Ms. Goliber said.
