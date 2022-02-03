POTSDAM — A shared services agreement passed at Monday night’s Board of Trustees meeting drew comments from a trustee who feels the village could do more to help newly elected officials understand legal jargon in some board resolutions.
Trustee Monique M. Tirion, who was elected in November, made the comments during discussion over the shared services resolution between the village and St. Lawrence County.
“When I read this for the first time in my life as a new trustee, it sounded like gibberish to me, like Greek. I felt it might be important. I made some effort to try and understand what this is all about,” said Ms. Tirion, who voted along with the rest of the board to pass the measure.
She said having to wade through such documents could dissuade some residents from considering public service.
“My concern is not more people contribute to helping the village. I can sit here and attest it’s a bit frustrating indeed,” she said. “If things like this could be made a little more palatable, we might have more contribution from the village.”
Ms. Tirion said she considered calling the village attorney to explain the resolution, but ultimately got an explanation from Trustee Steven J. Warr.
“It’s just a basic shared services agreement,” Mayor Reinhold “Ron” Tischler said.
“It made sense when I heard it,” Ms. Tirion said. “Without that, I couldn’t have understood it.”
She suggested the village could compile a manual of “notes for new trustees” that give simplified explanations of more dense legal documents. In this case, explaining that “the county needs to do work … and rather than do it with their own people they subcontract it to the villages who then are not going to be held liable for that work.”
“It would take a couple of lines of explanation, I think,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.