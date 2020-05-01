WATERTOWN — Faced with the ongoing financial crisis created by the coronavirus pandemic, the city manager is proposing a $41.9 million budget that carries a 6.65 percent tax rate increase, cuts 23 vacant and filled positions and includes severe cuts in the playground, pool operation and summer recreation programs.
Much of what’s in the budget was forecasted by Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith earlier this week.
In his budget message, City Manager Kenneth A. Mix said it was difficult in developing his proposed $41,898,636 budget while dealing with the immediate shutdown caused by COVID-19 and trying to predict the economic fall-out from the pandemic, most notably a projected $2.5 million loss in sales tax revenues.
He wants to reduce spending from the current $45.8 million budget by $3.9 million, or 8.53 percent.
“The pandemic has had and will continue to have a major negative impact on the economy for quite some time, which in turn will negatively impact the city’s budget,” he wrote.
With all the proposed cuts there is still a $717,760 gap to be filled. So Mr. Mix recommends increasing the real property tax levy by that amount, which results in a tax rate of $9.37 per $1,000 of assessed value or a 6.65 percent, or 58 cent per $1,000, increase over last year’s rate.
A taxpayer with a $110,000 home would pay an additional $64.28 in taxes in the proposed budget.
Eliminating the proposed 23 positions — 12 that are currently filled — would save $1,309,000.
The positions include four on-duty police officers, a firefighter and 2.5 vacant positions in the fire department. Also, 2.5 positions in the parks and recreation department, 1.5 positions at the Flower Memorial Library and positions in the engineering, information technologies, comptroller’s, code enforcement and public works departments.
Cuts in the parks and recreation program are caused directly by the COVID-19 impact, Mr. Mix said.
“The proposed cuts will impede the ability of some departments to perform their duties, but no service has been totally eliminated. Those coming closest to elimination are the playground program, pool operation, and the summer recreation program,” Mr. Mix wrote.
The budget also includes a 2 percent pay reduction for all management employees that will save $56,000 in the general fund. Changes made in management health insurance co-pays and deductibles will save $40,000.
In addition to the sales tax revenues, Mr. Mix spells out other revenues losses and increased expenditures that total $3,702,500. They include the state withholding $167,000 in sales tax revenues, a $45.000 decline in hotel occupancy tax, $236,000 in interest earning losses, $241,000 in increased retirement rates and $136,000 more in debt services.
Mr. Mix recommends not using the $9.8 million fund balance to offset any of the cuts because of the uncertainty of the economy and losses in state aid. A minimum of $8 million is needed for cash flow purposes. If sales tax revenues come in better than expected, he suggests bringing back employees.
“I believe the city will be in a similar situation again next year. The current economic situation will turn out to be a recession and recovery time from a recession is usually longer than the recession itself,” he wrote.
He’s not proposing changes in the sewage and water usage rates are proposed.
A budget hearing will be held remotely at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
The public will be allowed to participate in the public hearing remotely through the use of “GoToMeeting” and must register ahead of time using the following link:https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/836734252670435087.
