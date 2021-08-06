FORT DRUM — You can expect to see some Apache and Black Hawk helicopters from Fort Drum flying around area skies next week.
Starting Sunday, members of the community will have a chance to view U.S. Army AH-64s and UH-60s — commonly referred to as Apache and Black Hawk helicopters — during training exercises.
The aircraft from the U.S. Army’s 10th Mountain Division will conduct summer training while based temporarily in Rome.
The public is invited to view the training from 9 a.m. to noon while the helicopters will be down at Griffiss International Airport in Rome.
Col. Travis L. McIntosh, commander of the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, 10th Mountain Division, also will be available to take questions about the unit and its training.
The exercise, known as Falcon Peak, will take place from Aug. 8 to 13. During that time, the community can expect an increase in aircraft traveling from Rome to the Adirondack Mountain region.
“We’re incredibly lucky to live in this great north country community,” Col. McIntosh said.
“The diverse terrain of Northern New York provides ample opportunity for us to safely train our aircrews with minimal impact on the community.”
The Aviation Brigade will conduct flight operations and training in order to build proficiency and prepare for future combat. The aviation brigade deploys all over the world, therefore its training must be tough, realistic, and adaptable for any environment.
The public interested in attending the viewing should register with 10th Combat Aviation Brigade Public Affairs Officer, U.S. Army Captain Veronica Bean at veronica.bean2.mil@mail.mil, or 315-804-0262 noon Wednesday.
Registered parties should meet at the entrance of Million Air Rome (660 Hangar Rd., Rome) no later than 8:45 a.m. Wednesday.
The U.S. Army’s 10th Mountain Division is one of the Army’s most heavily deployed divisions. The 10th Combat Aviation Brigade is frequently one of the first aviation units into theater.
