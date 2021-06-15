WHITEHALL — In just 15 hours, the newly announced Democrat running to unseat Rep. Elise M. Stefanik raised more than $100,000.
According to a news release from Matthew F. Putorti’s campaign, the video announcing his campaign got more than 500,000 views online, and the campaign took in more than $100,000 in the first 15 hours after the video’s release. Mr. Putorti announced his run for Congress early Monday, with a video criticizing Rep. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, and her embrace of the “Big Lie” perpetuated by former President Donald J. Trump that the 2020 election was stolen.
“I am immensely grateful for the outpouring of support our campaign received on day one,” Mr. Putorti said. “This type of momentum is a direct result of Stefanik’s failed leadership here at home. The people of the north country deserve much better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.