WATERTOWN — City officials are strongly encouraging people to report crow sightings to Loomacres Wildlife Management at wdt.me/CrowReport.
Loomacres will be continuing its efforts to haze nuisance crow flocks within the city during the evening hours on Thursday, so reports received before that will greatly assist those efforts.
Loomacres receives real-time updates whenever its online reporting system receives a report, so sightings reported on or immediately before harassment nights are especially valuable to biologists in the field, as this information allows Loomacres to identify major roost locations and strategically target those parts of the city.
The harassment methods used to disperse crows include pyrotechnics, lasers, air rifles and other devices. Several of the methods produce loud noises and flashing lights — similar to sirens and fireworks — that will frighten the birds and may be heard or observed by local residents.
