State Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, said she’s focused on constituent services and ensuring upstate has a voice in Albany in her run for re-election to the state Senate’s 48th District seat.
Sen. Ritchie is running for her sixth term in office, and is running unopposed for the fourth time in a row.
She said she never expected to run for public office, but over her last decade in the state Senate, she’s seen how much potential the office has to help people in the north country.
“I sometimes say I consider myself an accidental politician,” Sen. Ritchie said. “This was never really anything that I thought about doing when I was younger.”
Sen. Ritchie started her public service career in the St. Lawrence County Department of Motor Vehicles office. She said she worked every day to ensure patrons had a pleasant, constructive experience with the department.
In 2000, Sen. Ritchie ran for St. Lawrence County clerk, a position she held until she was elected to the state Senate.
“When the opening came up to run the DMV as the county clerk, I decided to run, since I knew the job and I thought I could really make a difference making it easier for folks who were coming in,” she said. “That was where I got the reputation for going the extra mile for customer service.“
Sen. Ritchie said she feels county clerk is one of the best jobs available, but she decided to run for state Senate because she felt it was an opportunity to help even more people.
“A lot of people say they run to help people, but I can honestly say that’s why I ran, that’s what keeps me in this job, and that’s why I’m running again this year,” she said.
Sen. Ritchie said her last few terms have been dominated by concerns over flooding. The 48th State Senate District covers 150 miles of shoreline along Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River. High water levels in 2017 and 2019 led to significant flooding in the communities along the shoreline.
“In the beginning, it was very hard to get my colleagues in Albany to understand how devastating it was for the area,” Sen. Ritchie said.
She said the river and lake communities were hit hard by the flooding, and their tourism-focused economies were left to lag without state assistance. Sen. Ritchie said she considers her work getting state attention on the issue to be one of her biggest wins from her last term in office.
“I would say I am proud of that,” she said. “I was able to get the message conveyed and resources in place.”
In 2017, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo made $95 million available to businesses, individuals and local governments in the north country for flood relief. In 2019, as a result of the repeated flooding in the region, the governor created the Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative, a multi-million dollar collaboration between a number of state agencies that’s intended to beef up shoreline infrastructure and assist shoreline residents and businesses in rebuilding.
Sen. Ritchie said getting Albany’s attention and resources focused on her district has been an ongoing problem she continues to work on. She said this last term has been a particular challenge because the Democratic party, dominated by downstate legislators, now has an overwhelming majority of the seats in both houses of the state Legislature.
“There’s such a divide between upstate and downstate when it comes to funding, but also when it comes to where they stand on certain policies,” Sen. Ritchie said.
She said bail reform was an example of one such divide. Upstate legislators, county district attorneys and law enforcement officials have derided the legislation, which eliminated bail for many crimes, saying it has led to increased rates of violent crime and is too soft on criminals.
Sen. Ritchie said she would’ve liked to see more consultation with upstate leadership and law enforcement on that issue.
“Early on, many of us had said that the ramifications from this bail reform were going to be dire, and I believe that’s what we’re seeing every day,” she said. “All you have to do it look at the news clips, especially from downstate, to see how much violence has gone up.”
She said even though she’s now in the minority in the state Legislature, and her legislative priorities are no longer making it to the top of the ticket in Albany, she’s still able to get a lot done in the realm of constituent services.
Sen. Ritchie said her last few months have been dominated by calls for assistance from her constituents as they navigate the new world brought by the coronavirus pandemic. She said her office has taken over 10,000 calls since March, many asking for help with the state unemployment system.
“It was extremely difficult for them, worrying about not having any kind of income,” she said. “It was difficult for me to continue to get these calls from people who were really worried about how they were going to feed their family the next day.”
She said her priorities for her next term also relate to the pandemic. While the state faces a multi-billion dollar budget deficit, Sen. Ritchie said she believes the state Legislature needs to keep a close eye on the state budget, and continue to ensure upstate gets its fair share as the state copes with the financial fallout of the pandemic.
She also said the state’s small businesses need to be saved, through a combination of targeted legislation and relaxed business restrictions and requirements.
“No matter where I drive, in my district or outside my district, I notice more stores and businesses that are vacant,” she said. “We all have to do whatever we can to help support our businesses and get them through this, and look into potential legislation.
“This is a statewide issue, and we all need to work together to do whatever we can to make sure we can get people back to work,” she added.
