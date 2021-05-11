POTSDAM — State Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie announced Tuesday that she’s introducing a bill to help prevent suicides in young people, a measure prompted by two teenagers in St. Lawrence County who died after being manipulated and extorted online.
The legislation by Sen. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, would provide educators and their students with resources related to suicide prevention, as well as important information regarding social media safety and cyberbullying.
The proposed legislation comes after Riley K. Basford, 15, of Potsdam, and Shylynn M. Dixon, 18, of Lisbon, died by suicide after they were extorted on Facebook by a user posing as someone they weren’t. Their deaths in March were just three weeks apart, and since then both families have worked to spread awareness about sextortion, which includes a person manipulating another into sending personal photographs and then threatening to share them publicly if demands aren’t met.
In Riley’s case, the extorter demanded $3,500 or they would share personal photographs of him with family and friends at his school in Potsdam. It’s known to be a pervasive issue, with the number of victims likely ranging in the thousands.
“My heart breaks for the St. Lawrence county teens who recently took their own lives, along with the loved ones they have left behind,” Sen. Ritchie said in a news release Tuesday.
A third family in Texas has also spoken out about how their loved-one, 14-year-old Evan T. McDaniel, was manipulated online.
Under the senator’s bill, the state Office of Mental Health and state Education Department would be required to identify or develop materials for educators regarding suicide prevention among school-aged children, the press release stated. These materials would include information regarding social media safety and preventing cyberbullying. The bill would also ensure secondary school students receive instruction regarding the prevention of suicide, social media safety and cyberbullying.
“Today’s young people spend a great deal of time online and especially on apps where they interact with others — including people they know personally, as well as strangers,” Sen. Ritchie said. “It is critical that teens understand the risks of online and social media activity. This bill would help ensure they are aware of the threats that exist and ultimately, would enable them to use the internet more safely.”
