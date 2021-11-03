WATERTOWN — If Tuesday’s election results hold up, City Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero could be getting the majority of council that she had hoped for.
The incumbent is returning to council with Patrick J. Hickey winning a two-year seat and Cliff G. Olney III leading in the other race that was too close to call on Tuesday night.
Some local political followers described Mr. Olney’s showing on Tuesday as a shocker and wondered what it might mean for Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith’s agenda.
“Do you know the seismic shift this will be?” Mr. Olney said. “Oh my.”
In unofficial results, Councilwoman Ruggiero was the clear winner for a four-year seat with 1,786 votes, or 35%. Mr. Olney was in second place for the other four-year seat, leading Michelle Capone by 93 votes at 1,179, or 23%, to her 1,086, or 21%.
Mr. Hickey, with 1,535 votes, or 62%, defeated political newcomer Amy Horton, who collected 960, or 38%, in unofficial results.
Councilwoman Ruggiero seemed just as surprised with the prospects of having both Mr. Hickey and Mr. Olney joining her on council.
“Can you believe it?” she said. “It’ll certainly be a different dynamic, but most of all, I’m very grateful to everyone who voted for me.”
The councilwoman, Mr. Olney and Mr. Hickey didn’t run together as a team, but they agreed with each other on many of the issues that came up during the campaign.
They were highly critical of Mayor Smith with the way he’s handled city government, especially for not sharing information about city issues with the entire council.
After the results, the three promised transparency to let residents know what’s going on in city government.
With 208 already returned, there are 421 absentee ballots that still need to be counted. The Jefferson County Board of Elections will recanvass the votes on Nov. 9.
Councilman Leonard G. Spaziani, who was appointed in March to fill a vacancy on council and ran a write-in campaign, didn’t garner enough votes to affect the outcome. There are 312 write-in votes that need to be counted next week.
During a phone call with the incumbent, Mr. Olney surmised what it means for council and the city for the next two years.
“If this holds up, this couldn’t be a better scenario,” he told Mrs. Ruggiero.
Between them, Mr. Olney and Mr. Hickey have run for city office six times.
They enjoyed Tuesday’s election results together in a small gathering at former Mayor Jeffrey M. Graham’s bar.
“Four times is a charm,” Mr. Olney said, adding that he’s “cautiously optimistic” about becoming the eventual winner of that second four-year seat.
Mr. Hickey, who lost a bid on council two years ago, said “maybe it was my time.”
Mr. Hickey stressed that he’s the only candidate besides the incumbent who could say that they’ve attended almost all of the council meetings during the past five years.
“I’ve been a part of city government,” he said, noting that he’s a member of the Zoning Board of Appeals and is helping to complete a zoning rewrite.
After the results came in, Councilwoman Ruggiero made a call to her parents, Harold and Sally L’Huillier, to tell them that she’d won.
Her phone call interrupted her father watching the Atlanta Braves’ World Series win, but he didn’t mind.
“Can you believe it?” Councilwoman Ruggiero told him about how she, Mr. Hickey and Mr. Olney could end up comprising the majority on council.
She looks forward to working with them, who, she said, have different perspectives. She would like them to meet with the mayor to talk about what the next two years could bring.
Councilwoman Ruggiero also hopes that the entire council can work together as a team on city issues.
Mr. Hickey thinks that the new council will focus on resolving the longstanding labor dispute with the city’s firefighters’ union. They’ll also look at saving the Flynn pool at the North Elementary School from the wrecking ball, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.