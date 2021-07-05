SACKETS HARBOR — The volunteer department soon will have an apparatus that can go out on the water to fight a fire or respond to water rescues.
The Sackets Harbor Fire Department has purchased a used fully equipped fireboat with three hoses that can handle emergencies on the water.
The fire department acquired the 2004 MetalCraft fireboat from a fire department in the Ozark Mountains for $138,000, which would cost $700,000 if it was new.
“It’s going to be really important for us for public safety and fire protection,” Fire Department President Vincent J. Battista said. “It’s been many, many years since we had a fireboat.”
The vessel was made in Clayton when MetalCraft, now based in Watertown, had a manufacturing plant there.
Putting money aside every year for vehicle and apparatus purchases, the fire department had been looking for a fireboat for about two years, fire department treasurer Jim Wilson said. They saw the fireboat advertised online.
The fireboat will be used for fires on nearby islands and at cottages along the water, as well as on water rescues, Mr. Battista said. It also could have helped fight a blaze that destroyed The Anchor bar and grill two years ago.
Previously, the U.S. Coast Guard covered all calls on the water, but the Sackets Harbor unit now is available only on weekends, Mr. Battista said.
In the past few weeks, the 40-member fire department has received a series of calls for inoperable boats and jet skis and their operators in need of help.
The department hopes to get the fireboat in the water in the next couple of weeks. The boat is now dry docked at Navy Point, waiting for some additional equipment to be installed on it.
Firefighters also need to get trained on the boat before it can be used.
Mr. Battista thanked Navy Point Marina for keeping the boat there, so it’s visible and gives the fire department easy access.
(1) comment
Boondoggle
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.