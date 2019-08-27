SACKETS HARBOR — Village trustees will be looking to replace Mayor Molly C. Reilly after she resigned Monday to take a position in the governor’s executive chamber.
Ms. Reilly, who was elected in Nov. 2017, will become assistant secretary for intergovernmental affairs in Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s office, effective Sept. 3.
Deputy Mayor Barbara Boulton will serve as acting mayor until the Board of Trustees names a successor.
In a press release release, Ms. Reilly said she was honored to have served the Sackets Harbor residents.
“As I continue a vocation of public service, I carry forward the story of each resident I have encountered; your wisdom, your joy, your concern and your hope,” she said.
Mayor Molly C. Reilly, the second female mayor in Sackets Harbor history, said in April she would run for election this fall.
She served as a trustee from 2015 to 2017.
