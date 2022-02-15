SACKETS HARBOR — The village Board of Trustees funded a complete inventory and management plan for the urban forest of Sackets Harbor last year.
The Sackets Harbor Tree Committee hired Davey Resource Group to count trees and note potential tree-planting locations in the village.
Guests can go to the Visitor’s Center on Feb. 23 to learn about the village’s existing tree canopy and the community forest plan for the village. A social will begin at 6:30 p.m. followed by the presentation at 7 p.m.
For more information about the event, contact Kelly E. Reinhardt at 315-778-1788.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.