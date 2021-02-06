AKWESASNE — The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe has received $12,500 in federal funding to improve transportation services and safety in Akwesasne.
The funding, which was announced by U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and U.S. Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand on Wednesday, was allocated through the Department of Transportation’s Tribal Transportation Program Safety Fund. The funding will be used to invest in public transportation safety projects consistent with the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s transit safety plan.
TTPSF grants are awarded annually and are available to Indian tribes through a discretionary program. Selected projects are those where outcomes will address the prevention and reduction of death or serious injuries in transportation-related incidents, such as motor vehicle crashes.
Sen. Schumer said that, despite improvements in the number of overall traffic deaths over the years, the annual fatality rate on reservation roads remains higher than the national average.
“Because transportation serves such an important role in tribal communities, connecting members with essential services and outside urban centers, we must do more to improve connectivity and overall road safety. I am proud to deliver this federal funding that will help carry out vital improvement projects to make transportation safer for tribal members, and I will always fight to make transportation more equitable across New York,” he said in a statement.
Sen. Gillibrand said the funding will ensure that the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe can invest in local transportation projects to further enhance transit safety measures and protocols.
“Transportation fatalities and injuries disproportionately impact tribal communities across New York State, which is home to eight federally recognized tribes. I am proud to announce this funding ensure New York’s tribes have the resources needed to invest in infrastructure that will help keep our communities safe,” she said in a statement.
