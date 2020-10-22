ALBANY — Gov. Andrew Cuomo blasted federal officials Thursday after reports that the nation’s Health and Human Services secretary plans to fire the U.S. Food & Drug Administration chief as President Donald Trump’s administration clashes over the nation’s approval standards to promptly authorize a coronavirus vaccine ahead of the Nov. 3 presidential election.
Early Thursday morning, Politico reported Trump’s health secretary, Alex Azar, is plotting to oust FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn. Azar is allegedly angry because Hahn has insisted a coronavirus vaccine meet strict safety standards, making it impossible for Trump to fulfill his promise of getting a vaccine approved before Election Day.
“Save your soul, Dr. Hahn, save your soul,” Cuomo said Thursday during a telephoned coronavirus briefing with reporters. “You’re talking about life and safety on the approval of a vaccine. Trying to rush the FDA to approve it for a campaign platform for the president is abhorrent to the Hippocratic oath that doctors take. To Dr. Hahn, I would say, ‘Remember your oath and do your duty as your medical profession requires.’”
White House officials have been displeased with the FDA because the agency is unwilling to bow to political pressure from Trump’s administration to accelerate approval of a COVID-19 vaccine, Cuomo said.
“They wanted it for Election Day, which is what the president has said. The FDA has resisted timing the approval to Election Day,” the governor added. “You don’t make governmental life or public health decisions based on the election calendar. You especially don’t decide if the vaccine is safe to take based on the election calendar.”
The majority of Americans would not take a COVID-19 vaccine at this time, according to various national and state news organization polls, which Cuomo cited Thursday.
The federal government’s push to accelerate the immunization, which would likely require two doses per person 21 to 28 days apart, is generating distrust among the American people, he said.
“The American people now say a great percent are not willing to take the first vaccine — that’s because the way they have handled it,” Cuomo said.
Trump had not responded Thursday to 35 questions the nation’s 50 governors sent to the White House over the weekend on behalf of the National Governors Association, which Cuomo chairs. Questions include when it will be available, when the scientific community will develop it and how the doses will be shipped and kept at the proper temperature.
The state has “moved heaven and earth” to conduct 13.3 million COVID tests over seven months, Cuomo said. The coronavirus vaccine, likely administered by injection, would need to be refrigerated at minus 80 degrees Celsius, and is more complex than a diagnostic test done with a nasal swab.
“How do I do 40 million vaccines? These are the questions that the governors have,” Cuomo said.
States will be in charge of administering the vaccine once approved for patients.
New York will have a statewide plan to administer the immunization. Scientists and leading health experts in New York’s Clinical Advisory Task force will review any federally approved vaccine for safety and efficacy.
Localities will be subject to statewide vaccination plans or protocols.
“This is all under state law,” Cuomo added. “There’s still a law, and the law is the law, and I don’t want any confusion about that going forward. Localities have no legal jurisdiction — that’s the law.”
The COVID-19 infection rate is reducing in specific state microclusters, but continues to fluctuate with 3.2% positive in “red zone” areas Thursday — more than half of Wednesday’s rate of 6.61% in state hotspots, and up from 2.91% positive Tuesday.
Select neighborhoods in Broome, Chemung, Orange and Rockland counties, as well as Brooklyn and Queens in New York City have stricter coronavirus regulations in the 3.5-mile geographic area surrounding the microclusters.
Health experts have not been able to tie the recent uptick along the Pennsylvania border or in the Ozone Park neighborhood in Queens to a specific event, leading officials to believe it was caused by general community spread.
Voting and polling locations are not subject to the additional coronavirus mandates in state hotspots.
“Polling and voting is a constitutionally protected activity,” the governor’s special counsel Beth Garvey said, who added polling locations will not violate limited gathering restrictions, but sites must enforce social distancing, mask wearing and sanitation protocols.
“Early voting starts on (Oct.) 24th,” Garvey said. “It’s a great way to reduce density, and New Yorkers should remember they have time to request an absentee ballot in order to get that in time.”
Absentee ballots must be postmarked by Election Day, Nov. 3.
Excluding microclusters, New York had a 0.96% COVID-19 infection rate Thursday of 135,341 conducted tests, down from 1.42% the day before. The state positivity rate is 1.2%, including the oversampled clusters, down from 1.62% the previous day.
Hospitalizations increased by 36 patients Thursday, or 986 total New Yorkers hospitalized with COVID-19.
Regions of the state also continue to see gradually rising coronavirus infections, with 1.1% positive in New York City, 1.5% in Western New York — reflecting the spike in Broome and Chemung counties — 0.9% in the Capital Region and 0.5% in the north country on Thursday — the lowest rate of New York’s 10 regions.
New York continues to have one of the nation’s lowest infection rates of 50 U.S. states and was second-lowest to Maine, which reported 0.5% positive COVID-19 tests Thursday.
Fifteen New Yorkers died from the novel coronavirus Wednesday, up from seven Tuesday.
