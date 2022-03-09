New York’s senators have been pushing to secure funding to fix Fort Drum’s water system, and on Wednesday announced they have managed to include $27 million for the base in legislation now on the Senate floor.
Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand announced in a joint release that the money, if approved, will be used to build new potable water wells on Fort Drum to replace the ones in use.
The Democratic senators said that the Army post has long relied on wells located in and around the Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield, putting them at high risk of contamination from aircraft, landfills, fire suppression chemicals used on the airfield and hazardous material storage.
Even then, only five of the 18 wells installed on post are actively producing water, requiring the base to purchase about half of its water supply from surrounding municipalities.
“For far too long, our troops and those working at Fort Drum have not been able to meet their daily water needs,” Sen. Schumer said. “That’s why I made it a top priority in this year’s budget negotiations to ensure that our brave troops right here in the north country were able to get the resources needed to fully address this risk to mission readiness.”
The $27 million investment will be used to build five new potable water wells on post, as well as pumps, monitoring wells and other features to ensure water quality. They will all be constructed away from any industrial buildings, to prevent accidental chemical contamination.
In the past, Fort Drum has had to turn off its on-post pumps entirely, and turn to municipal water suppliers when the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency discovered carcinogenic chemicals in its water distribution system.
Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, known as PFAS, which have been used in firefighting foam systems in the past, were detected in Fort Drum’s water system in 2016, forcing officials to shut down two of its wells at that point. Fort Drum officials have maintained that the post’s drinking water is safe for consumption, but concerns have persisted.
Sens. Schumer and Gillibrand said it’s unacceptable that the base is unable to provide 100% of its daily water needs itself, and this funding will help to protect the base and ensure the 10th Mountain Division remains mission-ready at all times.
“Fort Drum is one of our nation’s most important military bases,” Sen. Gillibrand said. “It is unacceptable that it cannot independently meet its water needs.”
The funding is included in this year’s omnibus spending package, a bill that typically comes up at the end of each fiscal year and includes trillions in funding for departments and programs across the federal government. This year’s bill includes about $1.5 trillion in appropriations for defense and non-defense spending.
The House passed the bill Wednesday. In a press release issued Wednesday night, Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, said she is proud of the “key wins” for the north country, including funding for Fort Drum’s wells. The bill awaits approval in the Senate.
