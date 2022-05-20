FORT DRUM — With a slight drizzle falling, Secretary of the Army Christine E. Wormuth watched a 10th Mountain Division soldier practice throwing a grenade during training exercises Thursday afternoon.
Secretary Wormuth said she came to Fort Drum to recognize 10th Mountain soldiers and talk to them about on-post housing and food, and what they think about Army life.
“I wanted to take the opportunity to hear what’s on their minds,” she said.
She also met with Maj. Gen. Milford H. Beagle Jr., commander of the 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum, and other Drum leadership to discuss steps the Army is taking to modernize with new equipment and weaponry.
As the 25th secretary of the Army, she’s the first woman to serve as the senior civilian official within the Department of Defense.
The timing of Thursday’s visit provided her with a first-hand look at the training that 10th Mountain Division soldiers receive.
Over the past two days, members of the 2nd Brigade have worked on earning their E3B badges to become experts in infantry, soldiering and field medical.
In 2021, Fort Drum was chosen for a pilot program that eventually changed the way soldiers earn their badges, getting it done in a single event.
With the drizzle finally letting up, Secretary Wormuth stopped at training stations to watch soldiers receive instruction in throwing grenades and using a Javelin anti-tank weapon, now being used by Ukrainian soldiers to fight Russian forces.
Initially, a soldier explained how the portable, shoulder-held Javelin anti-tank system works by locking on a target and firing the warhead, after which the soldier can quickly take cover.
Secretary Wormuth wanted to see for herself, so she had him place the weapon on her shoulder.
She looked into the tracking system just like a soldier would in combat, quickly catching on how to use it.
“Oh, wow,” she said. “That’s not too bad to carry.”
With a handful of reporters watching the demonstration, she quipped, “Look out, reporters. Just kidding.”
Over at the hand grenade lane, a soldier got to prove his capability.
“No pressure,” a training instructor blurted out to the soldier chosen to demonstrate his prowess.
“He’s an expert already,” she replied.
The soldier lobbed the training grenade from behind a metal barrier to a nearby target. It wasn’t a live grenade. After it landed, it made a sound of an explosion.
Until Thursday, Secretary Wormuth had never been to Fort Drum but thought it was important to pay a visit after the Army implemented an Arctic strategy about a year ago.
“I’ve been up to Alaska to see some of our Army soldiers and thought to see 10th Mountain because they have an important role to play in our Arctic approach,” she said. “Wanted to see what kind of mountaineering capabilities they have.”
Designated as a mountain warfare unit, the 10th Mountain Division — the most-deployed unit to serve during the Afghanistan and Iraq wars — receives specialized training for fighting in mountainous and Arctic conditions.
After answering a few questions from reporters, Secretary Wormuth looked at a wall with portraits of former 10th Mountain Division commanders.
She noticed that retired generals, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin and Mark A. Milley, Chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, served with the 10th Mountain Division.
“Hall of Fame,” she said. “Quite an impressive wall.”
The secretary will remain at Fort Drum Friday morning to take a tour of the military installation’s aviation division before heading to West Point for its graduation ceremonies.
Milley is giving the West Point commencement address on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.