LAFARGEVILLE — State Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, announced Wednesday she has introduced legislation to rename a bridge in the town of Orleans in honor of fallen Watertown firefighter Peyton Morse.
Under Sen. Ritchie’s bill, the bridge on Route 180 crossing the Chaumont River from the Orleans Town Library to LaFargeville Central School, would be renamed the “Firefighter Peyton L. S. Morse Memorial Bridge.”
“Peyton Morse was a beloved member of his community who leaves behind a legacy of generosity and positivity that will long endure the passage of time,” Sen. Ritchie said. “While nothing can ever take his place, this legislation, which would name a bridge in his honor, will help ensure this special young man is never forgotten.”
Mr. Morse died March 12, 2021, following a training exercise at the New York State Academy of Fire Science in Montour Falls.
Born on May 3, 1999 in Watertown, Mr. Morse graduated from LaFargeville Central School in 2017.
Posthumously, he earned a Bachelor’s Degree from Siena College, where he mentored students as a resident advisor, as well as served as a volunteer with the Shaker Road-Loudonville Fire Department during the time he was a student.
Community service was a cornerstone of Mr. Morse’s life, Sen. Ritchie said.
He was involved in a number of local organizations, including St. John the Evangelist Church in LaFargeville where he served as a communicant, Knights of Columbus, T.I. Council-350 and the Clayton Franciscan Mystery Players.
He also served his community as a member of the LaFargeville Volunteer Fire Department, serving as an assistant fire chief.
Mr. Morse’s generous nature extended beyond his earthly life and by being an organ donor, he was able to save the lives of three people after his passing, Sen. Ritchie said.
