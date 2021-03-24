WATERTOWN — So far, six candidates have submitted petitions to run for City Council in the November election, with only one of them seeking the vacant 2-year seat.
Incumbent Lisa A. Ruggiero, who’s running for a second term, is joined by Michelle L. Capone, Robert T. Schorr, Aaron R. Clemons and Douglas R. Rice, who are also running for the two 4-year seats that are available.
Voters can vote for two candidates for the 4-year seats.
At this point, Patrick J. Hickey is the sole candidate for the seat vacated by Jesse C.P. Roshia, who resigned in January. Mr. Hickey ran an unsuccessful campaign in 2019, as well as Mr. Clemons and Mr. Schorr.
Mr. Rice and Ms. Capone are running for the first time.
With five candidates running for the 4-year seats, a primary will be held on June 22.
Candidates need 178 signatures on their petitions to be eligible to run.
Monday was the first day to submit the petitions to the Jefferson County Board of Elections. Friday is the deadline.
Several other candidates picked up petitions from the elections commission office, but they have not turned them in yet.
