WATERTOWN — The existing Lachenauer Plaza fountain that has adorned the downtown landscape for five decades will not be part of the $600,000 redo of the plaza later this year.
The fountain, renovated in 2018 after a pickup truck plowed into it three years before, will be replaced by a smaller water feature with a single vertical spray when work begins on a new design for the plaza.
City Planner Geoffrey T. Urda said the final design of the fountain will be completed in the next few weeks.
“It will be a very simple fountain,” he said.
The plaza is undergoing a major facelift as part of the city’s $3.2 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative streetscape project.
That project includes the bulk of Court Street, the 200 block of Coffeen Street, the 200 block of Franklin Street and the makeover of the plaza.
Members of Advantage Watertown, a group of business and community leaders who meet monthly to talk about city issues, got an update about the plaza upgrades last week.
“I think it’s a very good plan,” said Jason F. White, chair of Advantage Watertown.
The City Council has agreed to use some of the city’s $22 million in federal American Rescue Plan funding to help pay for the streetscape work after Barton & Loguidice — the Watertown engineering firm designing the project — determined that it almost doubled from its original $1.625 million estimate.
Improvements to Lachenauer Plaza — the little-used public meeting space at the conjunction of Arsenal and Court streets with Public Square — has drummed up the most excitement for the streetscape project.
Lachenauer family members have endorsed the plaza’s improvements.
The plaza will become more open by removing shrubs that now dominate it and replacing them with small trees. It’ll have a more inviting appearance, Mr. Urda said.
Much of the cost increase to the streetscape project is attributed to the plaza portion of the project and national supply chain issues caused by the pandemic. Not much funding was designated for replacing the fountain, Mr. Urda said.
The fountain underwent a major design change after it was damaged by a drunken driver who slammed his pickup truck into the fountain in November 2015. Lachenauer family members then approached the city about rededicating the plaza that bears their name.
In 2018, local artist Jeffrey S. Rule won a competition to design a new look for the fountain. The City Council selected his design from a handful of others who submitted proposals.
The plaza was originally dedicated by former Mayor Theodore Rand to honor William G. Lachenauer, who served as Watertown mayor from 1956 to 1963.
Bids are slated to go out by March 1 to hire a general contractor for the streetscape project. Construction is scheduled to begin possibly as early as May and be completed this construction season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.