Smithers appointed to fill St. Lawrence legislature vacancy

CANTON — The St. Lawrence County legislature unanimously voted Monday to appoint Harry A. Smithers II, R-Gouverneur, to fill the second of two vacancies resulting from an ethics inquiry earlier this year.
Mr. Smithers fills the seat of former District 5 legislator Henry J. Leader, R-Gouverneur, who resigned in May after the county ethics board issued an opinion establishing his employment as an attorney representing several local municipalities as a conflict of interest. In introducing the resolution to fill the vacancy William A. Sheridan, R-Hammond, said that Mr. Smithers had listed Mr. Leader as a reference.
“That was something that I thought was important that he list Henry Leader as a reference,” Mr. Sheridan said.
Mr. Smithers is co-owner of Smithers Tire Service in Gouverneur. He previously worked as a seventh grade teacher at the Ogdensburg Free Academy and served on the Gouverneur school board from 1993 to 2005.
Former District 11 legislator Nance A. Arquiett, D-Winthrop, also resigned for similar reasons following the ethics opinions. The legislature then setup two committees tasked with recommending a replacement as according to the county charter. The legislature unanimously voted at a special meeting last week to appoint Suzanne Fiacco, a science teacher at Colton-Pierrepoint, to fill the District 11 vacancy.
Both Mr. Smithers and Ms. Fiacco will serve until January 1, 2021. Both seats will be up for election in November.
