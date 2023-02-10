Title
TOWN OF OSWEGO – RIC Energy’s plans to build a solar farm in the town are moving right along through the necessary town boards. I spoke with the Planning and Zoning Boards Attorney Kevin Caraccioli about the present status of permits and such required for final approval of this project. Here’s the update:

“The RIC Energy solar farm, the one on County Route 7 and 20, the three megawatt project, the Zoning Board did grant a use variance at its last meeting, the 19th of January,” Caraccioli said. “The Planning Board will take up site plan and special permit reviews on the 20th of February. They’ve been reviewing it all along, but I think they’re getting close to putting terms and conditions of approval together and discussing those on the 20th of February”

