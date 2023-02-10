TOWN OF OSWEGO – RIC Energy’s plans to build a solar farm in the town are moving right along through the necessary town boards. I spoke with the Planning and Zoning Boards Attorney Kevin Caraccioli about the present status of permits and such required for final approval of this project. Here’s the update:
“The RIC Energy solar farm, the one on County Route 7 and 20, the three megawatt project, the Zoning Board did grant a use variance at its last meeting, the 19th of January,” Caraccioli said. “The Planning Board will take up site plan and special permit reviews on the 20th of February. They’ve been reviewing it all along, but I think they’re getting close to putting terms and conditions of approval together and discussing those on the 20th of February”
So, once they’ve approved it, then does it go to the Town Board for approval?
“Well, approval of the easement is the only thing that the Town Board has jurisdiction over,” Caraccioli said. “The use variance was granted by the Zoning Board. That’s their jurisdiction. Site plan and special permit are reviewed and determined by the Planning Board. That’s their jurisdiction. And then the Town Board’s only involvement, really, is to grant an easement for use of the Town Highway property to access the project site.
“Both the Zoning and the Planning Board believe that accessing it off of County Route 7 through the Town Highway property is the safest access to the project site, but they can’t grant approval to do that, only the Town Board can give access by way of an easement. Through their environmental reviews, both the Zoning and Planning Boards determined that the least restrictive and safest route into the property is through the town property off of County Route 7.”
So, is there anything the Planning Board could really do that could hold this up?
“I don’t know that there’s anything that, frankly, needs to be done to hold it up,” Caraccioli replied. “I think they’ve got all their information. They’re just going through and want to make sure that the concerns of the neighbors are addressed, and those primary concerns are related to construction, hours of operation, control of noise, things of that nature, traffic safety, and then, during the operation of it, neighbors don’t want to see it. So, as long as the project is screened appropriately from any visual impact, I suspect that’s likely where the conditions are going to come down on site plan and special permit approvals.”
And RIC Energy is pretty much amenable to making those changes?
“Yes, absolutely,” Caraccioli said. “And I think that the way that they’ve set up the plan, there is a fair amount of screening already in place. Now, during the winter months, are you going to be able to see some of these panels? I suspect that you will, but for the most part, if the company has planned this properly, and the visual impact studies they’ve presented are consistent with what’s constructed, the visual impact should be significantly minimal to the neighbors. It’ll be on the company to ensure that happens, and it’ll be up to the town to enforce the terms of any site plan approval.”
The Town Board will meet on Feb. 14, before the Planning Board meets on the 20th.
“So, whether the easement will be issued (by the Town Board) that evening or not, it remains to be seen,” Caraccioli noted.
“There is a component of the easement that everyone needs to be mindful of,” he said, “and that is that granting an easement by the town is subject to permissive referendum. So, if enough signatures are gathered to force a vote on that issue, then that must occur, and the timeframe within which to submit such a petition is 30 days after the approval. So that clock doesn’t start until the Town Board grants, or adopts a resolution granting an easement. I think I calculated it would have to be somewhere around 95 signatures (on the petition) to force a vote, and then the entire town would vote on whether to grant this easement or not. And that’s a special election. It would have to be held sometime between 90 days and 105 days after the petition is filed. But whether that happens really remains to be seen. The company is addressing the concerns of the neighbors, and the neighbors have expressed primarily that they don’t want to see these solar panels, and so to the extent that the company can address those concerns, I would hope that the immediate neighborhood would not feel it necessary to circulate such a petition. The company will maintain a number of trees to create a sufficient bumper for the neighbors, and for those neighbors that don’t have a lot of trees around, they’re (RIC Energy) going to plant trees to create that visual screen.”
