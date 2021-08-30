WATERTOWN — Before he got on council in April, Councilman Leonard G. Spaziani said he would decide later whether he’d want to run for the seat.
Readily admitting he took his time to decide, Councilman Spaziani announced on Monday morning that he’s going to be a write-in candidate for council.
“I’ve been mulling it back and forth. There are certain things I’m against that I want to promote,” he said after making the decision on Sunday.
The councilman, who now occupies a seat that was vacated by the resignation of Jesse Roshia, will seek a four-year term. He’s now serving the former councilman’s remaining two-year term.
While he acknowledged that he doesn’t have much of a chance at winning as a write-in, the councilman said he needs to give it his best shot so that city residents know what’s going on in their city government.
Since his appointment, Councilman Spaziani has been a vocal member of council, mainly siding with Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero on a series of the issues in unsuccessful votes.
He opposes the city spending $2 million on establishing a single-stream recycling program, contending that residents are also against it. He doesn’t support seeking funding to build an amphitheater in Thompson Park because “it’ll ruin the park.” The city plans to continue to seek funding sources for the project, despite not receiving a $7.5 million federal grant earlier this month.
And he will fight to make sure that the Alteri pool at the Alex T. Fairgrounds reopens next year and hopes to find money to make repairs to the pool at North Elementary School.
“I want to see clarity, sincerity and transparency on council,” he said, even if it means taking on the role of “a lone wolf.”
“I like these people on council, but I just don’t get it,” he said.
He also insisted that the city is responsible for helping to solve a local mental health and homeless crisis following the recent condemnation of an apartment building at 661 Factory St. that resulted in forcing several people out of their homes and living in a makeshift tent city outside the building for more than a week.
He notified Councilwoman Ruggiero on Sunday about his plans to run.
She said Monday she knew that he had been contemplating to run after he expressed frustration about how things were going.
“I actually, so far, have enjoyed working with him on council,” she said.
Besides the incumbent councilwoman, political newcomer Michelle Capone, former mayoral and council candidate Cliff G. Olney III and Benjamin Shoen, who is also running for the first time, also are vying for two four-year council seats in the November election.
In a separate race, Patrick Hickey and Amy Horton are facing off against each other for a two-year term on council.
