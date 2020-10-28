CANTON — Candidates for St. Lawrence County judge appeared neck-and-neck with cash-on-hand in the last week before Election Day and differing strategies on how to spend those funds.
While judicial candidates are barred by ethics laws from dealing with their campaign the contributions to a large degree, both Republican Gregory P. Storie and Democrat Nicole M. Duvé shed some light on where they may be directing their campaign cash in the days ahead.
Ms. Duvé said her campaign is continuing to focus on digital outreach, as the campaign has for multiple months since the pandemic has largely shut down opportunities to interact with voters in person.
“We’ve been working the phones. We’ve been reaching out by email, by text message and other media sources including the newspapers, digital advertising. ... that seems to be the best way to reach voters at this point,” Ms. Duvé said.
This included scheduling a number of Facebook advertisements in the days leading up to Nov. 3, since Facebook indicated it would not allow new ad submissions after this past Tuesday.
“We were aware of the deadline and prepared for it. We got all of our ads in before the deadline and so they’re set up to run. They’ve all been approved and so it wasn’t an issue for us,” Ms. Duvé said.
Mr. Storie said he avoided Facebook advertising since the service requested too much personal information. Instead, his campaign opted to stick to more traditional avenues.
“We have bought a lot of television ads. We’ve got television ads with (7 News), radio ads and there’s been some YouTube ads,” Mr. Storie said. “The plan is to spend the money. Without knowing how much money there is, I’m guessing we’ve got to be getting low because we’ve only got a few days left.”
According to the 11-day pre-general campaign finance disclosure submitted to the Board of Elections, as of last Friday, Mr. Storie actually had about $10,100 cash on hand. He started the month of October with about $10,500 on hand and spent consistently over the last few weeks. While he did receive some individual contributions over this period, Mr. Storie contributed $6,500 to his own campaign in mid-October.
While Ms. Duvé only had about $50 at the beginning of October, as of the 11-day pre-general election filing she reported $10,400 cash on hand. Other than $1,500 from the New York Laborers Union, the rest of the nearly $10,000 fundraising blitz came from contributions from individuals.
