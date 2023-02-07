CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators on Monday night appointed Ruth A. Doyle to her third term as county administrator.
Ms. Doyle began her first term in April 2015 following the retirement of Administrator Karen M. St. Hilaire. Ms. Doyle is the second woman to ever serve as the county’s administrator.
Ms. Doyle was born in Fulton County, Georgia, but was raised in St. Lawrence County and graduated from Lisbon Central School. She then went on to complete her undergraduate education at LeMoyne College, Syracuse.
Before Ms. Doyle’s first appointment to the position, she began working for the county in 2003 after working in health care administration at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg. She then served as the assistant administrator to Ms. St. Hilaire for seven years and was the deputy clerk to the board of legislators for five years.
At the board meeting, Ms. Doyle was recognized for 20 years of dedicated service to the county with a certificate presented by Legislator David W. Forsythe, R-Lisbon.
“In recognition for excellence and outstanding service and in appreciation for 20 years of dedicated service to St. Lawrence County, you have earned the respect and appreciation of your peers as well as the gratitude of the County Administration and the citizens that you so doable serve,” Mr. Forsythe said.
Legislator Joseph A. Lightfoot, R-Ogdensburg, was asked to say a few words, since he has been on the board the longest.
“I’ve gotta say that it has been a great pleasure working for you since I came onto the board in 2009,” Mr. Lightfoot said. “You were then the right-hand person to the then county administrator. You were the one that was replied upon heavily by that county administrator.”
He said he hopes Ms. Doyle stays with the county for many more years to come.
“The board very much appreciates your knowledge, your devotion, and your dedication not only to the board but to the people of St. Lawrence County,” Mr. Lightfoot said. “You are innovative in the things you bring to this board. We don’t always agree with them but when you present them, they are well thought out, well presented, and usually they are well received.”
The board voted unanimously to reappoint Ms. Doyle. Her third term will begin on April 1 and will run until March 31, 2027, with an annual salary of $167,264.
“I want to start by saying thank you very much for the kind words earlier this evening and for the votes to authorize my third term as your administrator,” Ms. Doyle said. “I’m humbled by your recognition, grateful for your trust, and excited to continue working hard for my 15 bosses and the people of the best county there is. So, thank you very much.”
