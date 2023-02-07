Ruth Doyle

Doyle

CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators on Monday night appointed Ruth A. Doyle to her third term as county administrator.

Ms. Doyle began her first term in April 2015 following the retirement of Administrator Karen M. St. Hilaire. Ms. Doyle is the second woman to ever serve as the county’s administrator.

