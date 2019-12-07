AKWESASNE –– The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Early Childhood Development Program has been awarded a $354,808 federal grant to continue its Head Start program.
The grant from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services will enable the tribe to “enhance educational programming for tribal youth in their developmental years,” U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, said in a new release announcing the award. The HHS Administration for Children and Families provides funding for public or private nonprofit organizations, including community-based and faith-based organizations that provide Head Start and/or Early Head Start services to children and families.
“I am excited to announce the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe will be receiving this funding to support their Head Start program,” Stefanik said in the release. “The Head Start program provides crucial services to children and their families in our North Country communities, in order to give them the tools they need to be successful in the classroom and at home. I will continue to advocate for programs like Head Start that have real, positive impacts on families in our rural communities.”
The St. Regis Mohawk Tribal Council expressed appreciation for the grant award in a statement.
“The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe welcomes news that our Early Childhood Development Program has been awarded a continuation grant from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services to enhance educational programming for tribal youth in their developmental years,” the council statement said. “The financial assistance will help some of our Head Start activities that are designed to develop, strengthen, and support our young tribal youth in a safe, nurturing environment while incorporating traditional language and culture to ensure a strong sense of self.
“We extend our appreciation for the financial assistance and continue to advocate for increased funding for tribal educational programs that continue to remain woefully underfunded across Indian Country.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.