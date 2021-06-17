AKWESASNE — The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe Election Board has ruled that appeals surrounding the final, unofficial results for the vacant chief position hold weight and that the election will need to be conducted again in a special election, officials said.
“It looks like the entire process is going to be redone,” SRMT Director of Communications Brendan White said.
White added that the June 5 election results surrounding incumbent Benjamin Herne’s victory for his sub-chief seat and incumbent Summer Bero’s victory for her tribal clerk seat will be certified by the Election Board and will be official. There will be no special elections conducted for Herne or Bero’s position.
But there were appeals filed by Tribe members — in accordance with the Tribe’s Election Ordinance — surrounding the final results for chief, where incumbent Eric Thompson ran unopposed.
On Election Day, Thompson grabbed a narrow victory over write-in challenger Ronald LaFrance Jr.
Thompson was re-elected with 271 total votes, while LaFrance received 247 total votes for the position.
The race, which featured nine total write-in candidates, had 58 voided ballots. Two ballots were deemed spoiled.
Thompson received 204 votes on Election Day, while LaFrance got 193 write-ins. LaFrance, who is the head coach of the Salmon River Central girls’ lacrosse team, edged Thompson in absentee ballots, 17-13, but the incumbent received 54 early votes. LaFrance got 37 early vote tallies.
The Election Board met last week to consider the appeals. A hearing was scheduled and held virtually Monday.
“The basis of the appeal that was heard included that the Election Board erred in ruling on the validity of multiple ballots and that this error may have changed the result of the election,” White wrote in a news release. “Based on the Election Board’s decision, they will call for a Special Election in accordance with the Election Ordinance ... A notice to the community will be released once the dates have been set.”
White said Thursday, the next step forward would be to re-do the entire election for this particular race. This would allow for any interested candidate to enter or re-enter the race. Once the candidates are set, a special election would occur 30 days later, White said.
In other news, White said the referendum vote to change the name of the Tribe has been postponed indefinitely.
“We will not have it this year,” White said. “We’re not sure when we’ll take it off the shelf.”
No other details surrounding the referendum were available at the time.
If a referendum was to be passed, the Tribe’s current name would be formerly changed to the Akwesasne Mohawk Tribe.
