AKWESASNE — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Council signed a resolution Monday officially adopting an adult-use cannabis ordinance as Tribal law.
The adoption of the new ordinance Monday follows a Tribal referendum, in December 2019, approving the legalization of adult-use cannabis under the Tribe’s regulations, with 76% of voters casting ballots in favor of the measure, according to a news release from Brendan White, the Tribe’s director of communications.
Monday’s adoption of the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s ordinance is historic, according to White’s press release, which states it is the first adult-use cannabis law adopted by a tribe in New York state and the first in the country, licensing tribal members and tribal member-owned businesses.
“It would have been easier to follow the practice of other tribes and made this a tribally owned business, but we have and will continue to support the entrepreneurs in our community,” Tribal Chief Michael Conners said in the news release, “We have many tribal member entrepreneurs and we want to give them the opportunity to help develop this industry for the benefit of the community.”
In adherence with federal requirements, the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe waited until New York state legalized adult-use cannabis in March before adopting the new Tribal law, according to White’s news release.
“We know that a handful of tribal members have prematurely opened, this is an issue we are working through and are seeking to resolve,” Tribal Chief Eric Thompson said in the release. “We appreciate those entrepreneurs who have been patient and who know that tribal process must be followed to ensure the regulations are completed in a responsible manner with community input.”
The adoption of the new ordinance follows three public meetings — two in April and one in May.
“Approved and tested products will soon be available at tribally licensed stores, which customers can trust as being a safe product that is being regulated in a socially responsible manner,” Thompson said. “The compliance department has already had 24 tribal members pick up the pre-clearance application forms.”
Some of the ordinance’s major provisions include allowing tribal members, 21 and older, to grow and maintain up to 12 cannabis plants in their own residence, with the ordinance also allowing for the processing of pre-clearance applications for cultivation, processing and dispensing of cannabis.
The new ordinance establishes a Tribal Cannabis Exchange to facilitate the collection of fees, testing and availability of cultivated cannabis to retail stores, according to White’s press release, which states businesses that prematurely opened, currently subject to cease and desist orders and Tribal Court actions, will be given one last chance to comply with the new ordinance. But if they fail to do so by Thursday, their owners will not be able to obtain a license in the future.
“Some of our next steps will be to get the licenses approved, set up our Cannabis Exchange, and obtain the services of an approved testing company,” Tribal Chief Beverly Cook said in the news release. “To help us in this challenging process we have engaged the services of a top cannabis consulting company, Cannabis Public Policy Consultants.”
A callout for two tribal members interested in serving on the five-member Tribal Cannabis Control Board, and a callout for two board alternates, will be issued in the coming weeks, according to White’s release.
