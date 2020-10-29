The state Energy Research and Development Authority and the state Public Service Commission launched a four-day-long Low-Income Forum on Energy virtual event on Tuesday.
The forum will discuss energy affordability and access to clean energy, and how low-income people in particular can be included in the state’s push for clean energy and environmental sustainability.
“The LIFE event presents an opportunity for the Public Service Commission, NYSERDA and our statewide partners to come together to meet the energy needs and challenges faced by our state’s most vulnerable,” said John B. Rhodes, chair of the Public Service Commission in a prepared statement.
In New York state, energy costs have been a continuous concern. In low- to moderate-income households annual energy costs can account for 20% or more of a family’s annual income. New York’s residential energy costs have been as much as 40% higher than the national average in recent months.
The LIFE forum and its supporting partners support the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, a law spearheaded by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and enacted in in July 2019. The act sets a mandated goal of zero-emissions energy production for the entire state, to be achieved by 2040, relying on at least 70% renewable energy.
The LIFE forum will feature digital panel discussions with experts about statewide energy policies, climate change and how the state is working to ensure its energy plans provide benefits to people of all income levels.
It will also feature interactive workshops with experts in emerging energy technologies, provide legal training on utility laws, and provide resources to connect registrants with programs and services designed to assist low- to moderate-income people with their energy needs.
Those interested in participating in the forum can register at events.lifenys.org. The forum will conclude on Friday, Oct. 30, but it’s recorded presentations and educational resources will be available long-term. There is no cost to attend.
