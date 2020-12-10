Redistricting commissioners pushed state executives and legislative leaders in a second letter Thursday, and some weighed taking legal action, as the state continues to withhold $1 million in legislated funding for the 10-member group to start work redrawing legislative districts.
Another week passed without state officials funding or responding to queries from the Independent Redistricting Commission, which continues to be stalled redesignating elective district maps following ongoing delays in state funding.
The state appropriated a combined $1 million for the commission’s spending in the Department of State’s portion of Aid to Localities budget, with $250,000 appropriated in the 2019-20 budget and $750,000 this year into 2021.
Commission co-executive directors Karen Blatt and Douglas Breakell did not receive a response from Department of State and Budget Division officials about the delayed finances since the group’s last meeting one week ago, they both said during a virtual commission meeting Thursday.
“Unfortunately, I don’t have an update,” Blatt said.
“I have not heard anything, no,” Breakell replied.
Blatt and Breakell have continued to participate in commission meetings and complete tasks without pay.
Because of the silence from state leaders, the redistricting commission emailed a letter Thursday to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, D-Bronx; Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, D-Yonkers; Assembly Minority Leader William Barclay, R-Pulaski; and Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt, R-North Tonawanda. Commissioners copied the letter to Budget Director Robert Mujica and State Secretary Rossana Rosado.
“The commissioners of the Independent Redistricting Commission respectfully request that the appropriations allocated to the Commission in the Fiscal Years 2019-20 and 2020-21 New York State budgets be released for the Commission to fulfill the work that is required as stated in the New York State Constitution,” according to the letter. “ ...the (state) Constitution mandates this funding and does not contemplate an indefinite delay before releasing it.”
Thursday’s correspondence is the commission’s second letter requesting its $1 million in obligatory funding. Commissioners first sent a letter to the state officials Sept. 8, which was not answered.
Commissioners are concerned with a fair redrawing of state lines that remains timely and efficient as they combat financial and logistical hurdles. The U.S. Census Bureau anticipates delays in releasing the updated decennial population count because of the coronavirus pandemic. The new state legislative and U.S. congressional lines are supposed to be in place for the 2022 elections. The commission’s first maps must be publicized by Sept. 15, 2021.
“The Legislature has appropriated, through the Department of State, funding for the commission, but for reasons unknown to us, that agency has failed to release the funding,” according to the commission’s letter Thursday. “Without the appropriated funds we cannot execute our mandated duties within the statutory time frame.
“The commission must have staff hired and ready to receive this data by Jan. 22, 2021,” the letter continues. “We are urging you to release the funding so we may initiate the hiring process for staff, as required by the amendment, and begin the great task before us.”
The redistricting commission has discussed budgetary issues since its first meeting Sept. 30, as state funding has been withheld from a myriad of education and health care facilities and programs slated to receive aid because of extensive revenue shortfalls caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Counsel are reviewing the appropriation which limits how the state may pay directly for commission expenses, including employees, and we are working with the Legislature for a resolution,” state Division of the Budget spokesman Freeman Klopott said in a statement Thursday.
Klopott’s statement was nearly identical to last week’s Budget Office’s response when commissioners questioned financial hurdles.
The Budget Division did not respond to questions Thursday about when the commission will receive its full sum of appropriated funds, the amount the commission has received to date, the commission’s second letter or discussion about potential legal action.
Representatives with Cuomo’s office did not comment, referring all questions to the Budget Office.
The $1 million has been on the table for more than 18 months, said Commissioner Jack Martins, a former Republican senator who represented Long Island’s 7th District for three terms.
“Pursuant to the state Constitution, this was supposed to be constituted in February,” Martins said. “...The state Constitution takes on a certain gravitas. The amendment is pretty clear. I’ve been upset by the act they have wholeheartedly chosen to ignore their responsibility.”
The delay violates state law, Martins said, before suggesting the commission take legal action if the second letter also goes unanswered.
“It’s a violation of law I do believe, at this point, has risen to the level of being unconstitutional,” he said. “There may be a requirement to seek judicial review.
“We should all be upset,” he added. “People talk about being two, or three months behind. The reality is, we are at least eight months behind. We should take that critically and we shouldn’t be afraid to say it.” Commissioners unanimously agreed Thursday the state Legislature abdicated its duty and violated the state Constitution by leaving the group without the funds to start, let alone complete, its legally mandated task.
But some dissuaded the group from weighing litigation.
“It would be my hope that we would not have to engage in any legal action, and that the state government would engage with us and help us do the job we are meant to do,” said Commissioner Ivelisse Cuevas-Molina, a political science professor at Fordham University. “I hope that we do see immediate action on this letter that we are sending.”
The state Legislature has the authority to approve the redistricting plan. If state lawmakers vote twice to reject the commission’s proposal, the state Assembly and Senate can amend the maps.
Commissioner George Winner, a Republican and former state senator and assemblyman, wondered if the funding hold-up is intentional.
“Any further delay would kind of give rise to the consensus that the Legislature is attempting to set us up for failure for the purposes of only enacting their own platform-produced maps,” Winner said. “Any further delay really lends credence to the cynical belief that we’re being used here, and not for the purpose of coming up with anything independent and legitimate.”
Commissioner David Imamura, a litigation associate with Manhattan-based Debevoise & Plimpton LLP, replied New Yorkers are the only people hurt by the commission’s delay.
Legislative leaders responded to the commission’s financial plight Thursday.
Commissioner Ross Brady, a Brooklyn attorney who ran on the Conservative Party line for the state’s 10th Congressional District in 2014, encouraged New Yorkers to contact their state senators and assemblymembers to encourage the commission to receive its legislated funding so elective lines are drawn fairly.
“If you’re a community of interest or you feel we’re not going to be able to do our jobs, let your voice be heard,” Brady said.
“The citizens of this state approved the creation of an independent redistricting commission, and now Albany must provide resources for them to carry out their responsibilities outlined in the New York State Constitution,” Ortt said in a statement. “I urge Gov. Cuomo and the Democrat-controlled Legislature to honor the will of the voters and immediately release this long-overdue funding.”
Stewart-Cousins and Heastie did not return requests for comment about the delay in commission funding.
“Everyone recognizes the financial condition New York is facing,” Barclay said in a statement Thursday. “The Division of Budget has withheld funding from a number of organizations, but has done so at a 20-percent reduction. The Redistricting Commission has received nothing, is already behind schedule and needs resources to do its job. To avoid any appearance that political agendas are at work, it would make sense for DOB to at least apply the same standard to the Commission that it has with other programs and institutions.”
Without funds, the commission lacks a website, office space, computers and other necessary equipment.
“The urgency of this should not be understated,” said Commissioner Keith Wofford, a Republican who ran for state attorney general in 2018. “This budget was passed in the second week of April. The state collectively knows how to do it and they haven’t done it. We hope there is a full acknowledgement of the problem here and that it’s resolved immediately.”
The commission also needs to come up with a tentative timeline and complete its budget requests for the state’s 2021-22 spending plan before the governor releases an initial proposal next month.
New York estimates a $14 billion revenue shortfall and $10 billion gap because of unprecedented pandemic spending.
Reapportionment of the state Legislature’s 63 Senate and 150 Assembly districts occurs every 10 years following the U.S. Census to determine boundaries for congressional and state legislative offices.
The commission is tentatively scheduled to reconvene at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22.
