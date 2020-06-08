State expects to pass police reform package

NEW YORK — State Democrats negotiated 10 police reform bills this weekend as part of the state’s “Say Their Name” reform agenda, and the state Legislature is expected to pass them this week.
The state’s “Say Their Name” reform agenda, which Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Friday, would allow for transparency of prior disciplinary records of law enforcement officers. It would also ban police from using chokeholds, make false race-based 911 reports a crime and designate New York’s attorney general as an independent prosecutor for matters relating to the deaths of unarmed civilians caused by law enforcement.
“I think we have an agreement,” the governor said of the expected reform legislation Monday afternoon during a pandemic briefing at his Manhattan office. “I hope we have a good, productive week this week.”
Gov. Cuomo praised Democratic majority leaders Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, D-83, and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, D-35, for their work.
Senate Democrats advanced the policing reforms Monday and are expected to advance both legislative chambers, according to a statement from the state Senate Democratic Majority office.
“Black New Yorkers, like all residents of this state, deserve to know that their rights, and lives, are valued and protected by our justice system,” Ms. Stewart-Cousins said. “The senate is stepping up to advance reforms that will empower New Yorkers, improve transparency and help save lives.”
Mr. Heastie said in a statement Monday that the Assembly will pass the legislation package this week. Gov. Cuomo said he intends to sign the legislation as soon as it reaches his desk.
“The assembly majority has fought tirelessly over the years to deliver meaningful and necessary criminal justice reforms for our state. This week, we will continue to build on those reforms answering the calls of people from across New York and the country,” Mr. Heastie said. “...we know our work is not yet finished. We will continue fighting this week and beyond to improve police and community relations and to create a more fair and equitable system for all people.”
U.S. Rep. Antonio R. Delgado, D-19, joined as a co-sponsor of the House’s Justice in Policing Act of 2020 — comprehensive police reform legislation that would amend the federal criminal statute to prosecute police misconduct from “willfulness” to a “recklessness” standard; reforming qualified immunity so people are not entirely barred from recovering damages when police violate their constitutional rights.
“No single policy will undo centuries of systemic racism, but today the House and Senate are taking an important step to increase transparency and accountability in policing,” Mr. Delgado said in a statement Monday afternoon.
The federal legislation would also create a National Police Misconduct Registry and require state and local law enforcement agencies to report use of force data disaggregated by race, sex, disability, religion and age. The bill includes police training and practices to end racial and religious profiling, mandating training on racial bias and the duty to intervene, banning no-knock warrants, banning chokeholds and carotid holds and changing the standard to evaluate law enforcement use of force.
The bill limits the transfer of military-grade equipment and requires federally uniformed police officers to wear body cameras, according to a statement from Mr. Delgado’s office. The Justice in Policing Act of 2020 makes lynching a federal crime under federal hate crime laws.
The proposed measure would also grant the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division subpoena power and incentivize state attorneys general to conduct and improve federal pattern and practice investigations and grants for states to create independent investigative structures for police-involved deaths.
The governor delivered his daily briefing Monday in New York City, which is the last of the state’s 10 regions to enter Phase I of reopening the local economy. New York City was also cleared Monday to resume elective surgeries and ambulatory services.
“Congratulations, we are back — we are back,” he said.
Monday marked the 100th day since New York reported its first COVID-19 case. The governor reminisced about the projections and pandemic fight, especially in hardest-hit New York City. Statewide landmarks were lit in blue and gold — New York state’s colors — and projected the New York Tough slogan in celebration of the entire state beginning a phased reopening.
“It was frightening, but New Yorkers did it,” Gov. Cuomo said. “We’re not out of the woods, but we’re on the other side, certainly.
New York had 702 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, or about 1.2 percent positive of the state’s 58,054 conducted diagnostic tests.
Officials remain concerned about a COVID-19 resurgence in New York after two weeks of protests and instances of civil unrest following the death of 46-year-old George Floyd, who died facedown on the street on Memorial Day when a now former Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes.
Hundreds of thousands of protesters across the world marched or rallied in Black Lives Matter weekend protests and demonstrations, including overnight.
New York City protests, and others statewide in Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse and Albany, remained mainly peaceful for the fourth and fifth consecutive nights, with scattered arrests for looting or violence.
Gov. Cuomo stands with the protesters’ message, he has repeatedly said, but stressed his worry over an increase in virus spread because of the mass gatherings, citing rolling outbreaks across California, Texas, North Carolina and other parts of the Southeast.
The state’s coronavirus numbers may not reflect a spike for several days as symptoms may not begin for two to 14 days after a person becomes infected.
Any New Yorker who attended a protest is eligible, and encouraged, to get a COVID-19 test.
“We don’t know what the effect of those protests are,” Gov. Cuomo said. “If I go to a protest, assume I am positive for the virus. Get that test.”
To schedule a COVID-19 test at one of more than 750 testing sites across the state, visit coronavirus.health.ny.gov.
New York’s COVID-19 fatalities reached 24,299 on Monday — up from 24,212 on Saturday and 24,259 on Sunday. Johns Hopkins University & Medicine’s online COVID-19 tracker, which includes probable virus deaths in its tally, listed the state’s virus death toll as 30,407.
New York reported 2,371 virus patients statewide Sunday, down 56, according to the governor’s office.
