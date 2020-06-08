WATERTOWN — Legislation has been introduced in both houses of the state Legislature that could resolve the issue of reducing the number of two full-time City Court judges.
Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, and Assemblyman Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown, are proposing “home rule legislation,” a special state law that would go back to the time when there was a full-time and a part-time judge.
At the request of Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith, they are proposing the legislation that would revert back to a 2014 law that created the second full-time City Court judge.
Mayor Smith wants the home rule legislation passed now because City Court Judge Eugene R. Renzi will vacate the city judgeship when he becomes the Jefferson County Surrogate Court judge in January.
The mayor said he won’t appoint a successor, which would then end the need for a $3.1 million court expansion that the state is requiring. A 1973 state law requires that judges have their own courtrooms.
“We’ll be in compliance,” he said.
Mayor Smith campaigned last fall on a promise to stop the state-mandated court project for a second courtroom in City Hall.
But Judge James P. Murphy, who serves as administrative judge for the Fifth Judicial District, on Monday made it clear again that he strongly disagrees. He has insisted that the city complete the second courtroom project.
Judge Murphy and the mayor haven’t talked in months about the court project. He accuses the mayor of reneging on an agreement that the city had already worked out for the second courtroom.
“I really have nothing to say to the mayor,” Judge Murphy said.
If the city doesn’t pursue the court project, Judge Murphy said he will be forced to send a report to the Office of Court Administration recommending what he thinks should be done.
The mayor would then be risking the city lose millions of dollars in state aid, Judge Murphy said.
The issue will be decided by the court administration, state lawmakers and taxpayers, Judge Murphy said.
“I don’t have the authority to do it,” he said.
He also insisted that some of the cost of the project will go toward making a series of changes to make the court facilities in City Hall compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. The judge mentioned the witness stand, judge’s chambers, the juror’s box among other things that are “inadequate” for people with disabilities to have access to the facilities.
The mayor said it’s Judge Murphy who is unwilling to compromise, saying that the city offered several ideas but he rejected them all.
The city suggested to cut the existing courtroom in half, which would not follow state court administration regulations for courtrooms. The state also wouldn’t back down for an elevator to bring inmates up to the courtroom; the city offered to build a sally port and separate entrance for them instead, Mayor Smith said.
“The judge clearly doesn’t care about the taxpayers of Watertown,” he said.
Mayor Smith has contended that the state didn’t involve the city in the decision to establish a second judge in 2013. The state also said at the time that the court facilities didn’t need any upgrades.
As dictated in the legislation, city officials were not given the opportunity to provide any input on the issue, Assemblyman Walczyk said.
“It’s impossible to rationalize spending tax dollars on a new facility when existing infrastructure already exists,” he said. “I’ll be fighting for this legislation and against the unfunded mandate on Watertown.”
The process for home rule legislation can take a year or more to get done. State lawmakers will only be in session for a few more weeks.
Judge Murphy doesn’t think that’s enough time to get the home rule legislation passed, so the process would have to start all over again next year, he said.
For several years, the city has slowly worked on the court expansion project. Former Mayor Joseph M. Butler Jr. tried to move the project along before he left office in December.
With the cajoling of administrative court Judge James C. Tormey III, the City Council informally agreed in March 2019 to go forward with the renovations, but the project became stalled following Judge Tormey’s sudden death in June.
