WATERTOWN — The parents of Watertown firefighter Peyton L.S. Morse are angered that they haven’t heard from state leaders about the death of their son.
David M. and Stacy L. Morse accuse Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul, Attorney General Letitia James, Inspector General Lucy Lang and other state officials of ignoring their numerous letters, emails and social media posts since their son suffered a medical emergency at the state fire academy on March 3 and died nine days later.
“It’s despicable,” Mr. Morse said.
On Feb. 9, state Assemblyman Mark C. Walczyk also sent a letter to the governor’s office requesting the state lower the flag in honor of the young firefighter on the first anniversary of his death.
The assemblyman stressed that the 21-year-old Watertown firefighter died after training at the New York Fire Training Academy in Montour Falls, near Watkins Glen.
“Many questions surround the death of Mr. Morse, and several investigations into the events are still ongoing,” he wrote the governor. “However, one thing is certain: Peyton Morse died a hero and deserves to be honored as such.”
As of Friday, the governor’s office had not responded to the assemblyman’s office about the request.
His parents said they need answers to what happened and get justice for their son, adding that the fire recruit should be given the same honor when the flag has been lowered at half-staff for law enforcement officers and first responders in the state.
His parents are outraged that state leaders have yet to honor their son’s death.
“They just don’t care,” David Morse said.
During a state budget meeting on Jan. 25, Assemblyman Walczyk also tried to arrange a phone call with the family and state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Acting Commissioner Jackie Bray, saying the call “would go a long way.”
The new commissioner, whose agency oversees the fire academy, told him that she’d be “absolutely happy to talk to them.”
But an attorney for the state told the Morses’ lawyer, Thomas J. DiNovo, that the call would be “inappropriate,” Mrs. Morse said. The family is being represented by Mr. DiNovo and the state could face a lawsuit by the family, the Morses’ attorney was told.
But they only turned to retaining an attorney after becoming frustrated with the state’s handling of the investigation into Peyton’s death, Mr. Morse said.
A spokesman in the governor’s office declined to comment on Monday about the parents’ accusations, citing it was “an ongoing investigation.”
Her office pointed out that Gov. Hochul attended a ceremony in Albany in October for the young firefighter and 23 others who died the previous year protecting the public, and their names were placed on the state’s Fallen Firefighters Memorial.
The governor’s spokesman, however, did not respond to an inquiry into whether the flag will be lowered in honor of the fallen Watertown firefighter.
With Peyton’s death approaching the first-year anniversary, David and Stacy Morse continue to express their anger, sadness and helplessness.
The father has gone through some health issues and sought counseling to cope with Peyton’s death.
“I cry every day,” he said. “I pray.”
They were exasperated when the state’s Public Employee Safety and Health, or PESH, determined the fire academy did nothing wrong when Peyton suffered the medical emergency. They’re adamant the recruit’s death could have been prevented.
On March 3, Peyton was training inside a 21-foot-long, 3½-foot-tall wooden box while he was using a Self Contained Breathing Apparatus — or SCBA — during mask-confidence training.
Several of his fellow recruits heard him having difficulty inside the training prop and saying that he could not breathe. About three minutes later, he was found unresponsive halfway out of the plywood box.
According to the PESH report, instructors urged Peyton to complete the training exercise but did not hear him say that he could not breathe.
His parents don’t understand why the instructors didn’t do more to help him. They think the PESH report was biased since it was basically the state investigating a state agency.
The state, however, contends the PESH report was thorough.
Another incident occurred during training for the next recruitment class.
On Aug. 31 of last year, a DeWitt fire recruit fractured his arm after he fell during a ladder exercise.
The unidentified DeWitt firefighter was among recruits who were simulating an incident in which they had to jump out of a window and escape down a ladder.
Academy officials claimed that the ladder exercise was a one-time occurrence and the ladder was never used in that way previously, Mr. Morse said.
But the father has a photo that shows his son propelling down the ladder during that same exercise during his training before he died.
The DeWitt Fire Department and many others across the state will no longer use the state fire academy for training for their recruits as the result of Peyton’s death and the number of injuries that have occurred at the academy in recent years.
Mr. Morse filed a formal complaint with PESH about that DeWitt fire recruit incident.
“What would have happened if the DeWitt recruit fell and broke his neck?” he said. “We could have had a second death at the academy.”
The academy is using a 2018 federal grant to make a series of changes. The old gym that had been used for decades will be discontinued, which includes the way they used that ladder. The wooden box that Peyton died in also won’t be used anymore.
But those changes were planned before Peyton died, according to the state.
Other changes involving hazing, the culture at the academy, the atmosphere of a college fraternity and changes in attitudes of the academy’s administration and instructors have not been made, Mrs. Morse said.
As a result, Mr. Morse is calling for fire departments across the state to boycott sending their recruits to the fire academy.
The academy is unable to provide a safe environment for recruits, he wrote, fearing that it’s only a matter of time before another death or injury will occur at the academy.
But they are more encouraged by two other investigations.
They’re waiting to hear the findings of an investigation by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, NIOSH, to determine how to prevent similar situations in the future.
Last September, the state police’s Violent Crimes Unit with Troop E, based in Canandaigua, took over the investigation into Mr. Morse’s death. The unit investigates assaults, homicides and other serious crimes.
Every Saturday, Mr. Morse posts on his Facebook page, Justice for Peyton, about their son and what’s going on with the investigations into his death.
People often respond. They sometimes anonymously post about experiences at the fire academy, the instances of bullying by instructors and about questionable training that recruits received.
“They’re afraid to talk about it,” Mr. Morse said.
As they continue to grieve, Mrs. Morse said that the support they’ve received from people in the north country has helped them through the ordeal.
They’re inviting the public to a memorial at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in a grassy area on Sunrise Avenue (between the LaFargeville school and fire department) to honor Peyton and to thank the community for its support and prayers.
“We want to celebrate who Peyton was, who he is,” Mrs. Morse said.
On March 3 — the one-year anniversary of their son’s death — Mrs. and Mrs. Morse will honor Peyton privately with family members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.