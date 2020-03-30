ALBANY — Legislators today will be asked to vote Monday on a proposal to amend Assembly rules, Speaker Carl Heastie and Majority Leader Crystal D. Peoples-Stokes announced Sunday.
“The resolution would temporarily change the rules of the Assembly to allow for expedited voting and to establish the future possibility of voting remotely during declared states of emergency. The change will immediately allow for fast roll calls to be recorded during this time of emergency,” a release stated.
“Members in attendance in Albany who wish to vote in the negative would record their votes directly in the chamber. This allows the Assembly to adapt to extraordinary times and circumstances while ensuring all of its members have the ability to participate, debate and vote in a safe manner.”
The resolution would also provide a framework should the need to participate in a future session remotely be necessary. It would allow for participation through teleconferencing or video conferencing.
“As the People’s House, the Assembly is committed to ensuring that its process is transparent to those it represents,” the release stated. “The legislative process will continue to be open to all New Yorkers.”
“During these extraordinary circumstances, it is critical that the People’s House is able to continue to do the people’s work,” Speaker Heastie said. “These changes will preserve the integrity of New York’s legislative process in a way that will also protect our members, our staff, the hardworking staff of the capitol and the families we all go home to. This is a historic step that will help save lives and support New Yorkers.”
“It is paramount that we work together to protect the health and safety of our communities, and that includes our assembly members, staff and families,” Majority Leader Peoples-Stokes said. “This resolution gives us the ability to adapt to a new reality during this pandemic and potential future emergencies, while protecting both the Assembly’s democratic process and the health and wellbeing of New Yorkers.”
