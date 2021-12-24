ALBANY — As families congregated for the holidays on Christmas Eve, New York set a new record for daily COVID-19 cases as the omicron variant continues to spread rapidly.
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced at a Friday briefing that the state set a new daily record with 44,441 new COVID-19 cases recorded in the prior 24 hours, surpassing the previous record of nearly 39,000 set the day before.
The state set a record Dec. 16 with 21,027 new positive cases,which has more than doubled in eight days.
“As we knew, the numbers continue to climb,” Hochul said. “We foresaw this, it’s not a surprise. This is a very contagious variant. I will repeat this once again, this is not the same situation that we had in March of 2020 or even last winter’s surge. We’ve had more testing, more opportunities. But we also know that hospitalizations are continuing to rise. So, our winter surge plan, which was activated months ago, made boosters and vaccines widely available to use at full throttle.”
The governor added there are 13 new state testing sites prepared to open throughout New York on Monday. Click here to find a test site near you. There are 1,800 testing sites open statewide. The increased level of testing in the state has partially led to the record high rate of positive tests, Hochul said.
“Part of that is because we’ve had such widespread testing,” she said on Friday. “That’s out of nearly 360,000 tests just done in one day. The testing demand continues to increase. There were about 200,000 tests requested just a little over a month ago, before Thanksgiving. So, with a lot of testing, the upside is we’re getting a handle on where the cases are and how we can control that spread. We expect that many people who do test positive, they won’t show symptoms or just mild symptoms that won’t require them to go to a hospital or see a doctor.”
Friday’s briefing marked Hochul’s fourth month, to the day, that she became governor after former Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned in August.
Hochul announced 95 percent of state residents over the age of 18 have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
“One dose isn’t going to be enough, you need to get that second dose,” she said. “Then start planning for that booster shot.”
During the Friday morning briefing, Hochul revealed new guidelines for critical workers statewide to return to work after they test positive. The state has shortened the window from 10 days down to five for critical workers to return to their place of employment as long as they have been fully vaccinated and are asymptomatic. The workers are also required to wear masks while on the job. In addition to health care workers, Hochul said transportation and grocery store workers fall into the critical worker category.
“We’re always trying to adapt to changing data and process it,” she said.
Hochul vowed to keep schools open in the state when children return from winter break Jan. 3, adding at-home COVID tests would be provided for students.
“We want parents to know that kids can go back to school and tests will be waiting for them that they can take home in their backpacks,” she said.
The governor, who added she was leaving Albany for the holiday weekend, said residents traveling for the holidays should be safe from severe COVID-related illness if they’ve received their shots.
“Those of you making the steps to travel, if you’re vaccinated and boosted, you should be fine,” Hochul said.
The consequences are stark for those who remain unvaccinated and test positive for COVID, she said.
“The unvaccinated are 20 times more likely to die from this virus than people who are vaccinated,” Hochul said. “That’s staggering.”
The governor urged families to wear masks indoors while they celebrate the Christmas holiday.
“We’ll continue to spread holiday cheer and not COVID,” Hochul said. “We will not shut down businesses or shut down schools.”
