WATERTOWN — City Fire Chief Matthew R. Timerman thought fallen firefighter Peyton L.S. Morse deserved to get the same respect that other public servants receive when they die in the line of duty.
He wanted to see the flag flown at half-staff throughout the state today, on the first anniversary of the young firefighter’s death.
After weeks of believing the governor would come through, Chief Timerman called Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul’s office several times on Friday to see if she would honor his firefighter.
“I’m disappointed that the governor didn’t take the opportunity to show Peyton the respect he deserves like other public servants who made the same sacrifice,” he said late Friday afternoon.
The 21-year-old had a medical emergency on March 3, 2021, at the New York State Academy of Fire Science in Montour Falls, near Watkins Glen. He died nine days later in a Sayre, Pa., hospital.
For weeks, Assemblyman Mark C. Walczyk’s staff also tried to get an answer from Gov. Hochul’s office.
On Feb. 9, Assemblyman Walczyk, R-Watertown, first sent a letter to the governor’s office requesting that the flag be lowered for Peyton.
They finally told his chief of staff, Michael J. Schenk, late Friday afternoon that the governor wasn’t willing to do it.
“The assemblyman is very disappointed,” Mr. Schenk said.
DePauville Second Assistant Fire Chief Kevin R. Warren was in disbelief that the governor didn’t decide to honor him.
So he took it upon himself to make it happen with fire departments throughout Jefferson County.
“Firefighters take care of their own,” Chief Warren said.
All the fire departments in the county have agreed to honor Peyton. The flag will be lowered at 8 a.m. in front of the Emma Flower Taylor Fire Station, 224 S. Massey St.
Two weeks ago, Chief Warren attended a memorial held for Peyton by his parents, David M. and Stacy L. Morse, He was struck by what they are going through after losing their son.
“Out of respect for him and his family, he deserves it,” he said. “The state should have done it on the day he died.”
For months, Mr. and Mrs. Morse also have tried to get Gov. Hochul to acknowledge their son’s death. They’re angered she’s ignoring their emails, phone calls and social media posts.
In an email on Friday, Mr. Morse called the governor “a coward,” saying that she’s not a leader.
“Ignoring us is victimizing us all over again. It is so wrong, and should be unacceptable,” he wrote.
Mr. and Mrs. Morse believe their son’s death could have been prevented. They’ve also criticized how the fire academy and state investigators handled the situation.
Peyton’s girlfriend, Celeste M. Oppito, will join Chief Timerman today at the South Massey Street station in front of a wooden cabinet that a city firefighter, Capt. Zach Cullen, built. Made from a tree in Capt. Cullen’s yard, the gear locker prominently displays the turnout gear that Peyton would have used.
It will be the first time that Ms. Oppito will see the gear locker in the fire station’s lobby.
She will place a couple of mementos from their relationship under his helmet before joining a small core group of family friends at a 4 p.m. Mass to honor Peyton at St. Mary’s Church in Clayton.
The fire chief and Ms. Oppito will also stop at the Watertown Wolves game at the city’s ice rink, where she’ll drop the puck at the beginning of the game that honors first responders.
The group also will go to St. John’s Cemetery, LaFargeville, where Peyton is buried. Then they will have dinner together.
“We’ll celebrate Peyton,” Chief Timerman said.
Mr. and Mrs. Morse will be together to honor their son privately with other family members.
