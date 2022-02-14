FORT DRUM — Passengers can now ride on a Staten Island ferry named after a Fort Drum soldier who gave his life to save another soldier in Afghanistan in 2013.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Monday announced that a new $85 million ferry named after Staff Sgt. Michael H. Ollis, who was awarded the Silver Star posthumously for his heroics during a 2013 attack on his base in Afghanistan, made its inaugural ride and began regular passenger service. The ferry is called the Staff Sgt. Michael H. Ollis.
During the attack, Sgt. Ollis, who was from Staten Island, shielded a Polish officer from an approaching suicide bomber, an act that cost him his life.
Members of the Ollis family joined the ferry’s inaugural 5.2-mile trip from St. George Terminal on Staten Island to Whitehall Terminal in Lower Manhattan.
Lt. Col. Josh T. Jacques, chief of public affairs for the 10th Mountain Division, called Sgt. Ollis a hero.
“His actions that day are the epitome of selfless service,” he said. “It is fitting that his name and actions will be forever memorialized on a vessel making daily stops to Manhattan.”
On Aug. 28, 2013, Staff Sgt. Ollis, a member of the 2nd Battalion, 22nd Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, gave his life shielding a Polish Army officer, Lt. Karol Cierpica, from a suicide bomber in Ghazni Province, Afghanistan.
During a ceremony on Monday, Mayor Adams said the former Fort Drum soldier made the ultimate sacrifice for his country and for a comrade.
“Michael’s bravery knew no bounds, and now thousands of New Yorkers and visitors from all over the world will be able to recognize that bravery every single day. We owe the entire Ollis family a debt of gratitude for all they have given and for allowing us the honor of remembering Michael,” Mayor Adams said.
The SSG Michael Ollis completed harbor trials and passed U.S. Coast Guard inspections late last year.
Several other New York City officials and state lawmakers also said Monday that they were proud to honor Sgt. Ollis.
“I am proud to take this inaugural ride with Staff Sgt. Ollis’ family, and I am so gratified knowing that people crossing New York Harbor will always remember Staff Sgt. Michael Ollis,” New York City’s Deputy Mayor for Operations Meera Joshi said.
During the 2013 incident, Sgt. Ollis provided care to Lt. Cierpica, who suffered a leg injury from a grenade attack.
Sgt. Ollis was killed when he stepped in front of a suicide vest-wearing attacker heading toward his Polish comrade.
For his heroism that day, Sgt. Ollis was presented the Silver Star, the U.S. military’s third-highest decoration for valor, along with the Gold Medal of the Polish Armed Forces, the country’s top honor for foreign soldiers.
Two years ago, the 10th Mountain Division honored Sgt. Ollis when the post renamed its Range 2 rifle marksmanship range for him.
In the years following the incident, the two families have interacted at multiple occasions.
In January 2015, Lt. Cierpica named his newborn son Michael, after Sgt. Ollis.
The Polish community also honored Sgt. Ollis’ sacrifice at a holy Mass at the Church of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Bydgoszcz, Poland.
