The two candidates vying to replace Elizabeth “Betty” Little representing the 45th Senate District in the state Legislature combined to spend more than $200,000 in roughly a three-week stretch entering the final days of the campaign.
But Republican Dan Stec maintained a significant financial advantage over Democrat Kimberly Davis as the end of the contest drew near, according to financial disclosure forms filed with the state Board of Elections last week.
Stec, currently a member of the state Assembly, spent just over $110,000 on his campaign between Sept. 28 and Oct. 19 while Davis, the Clinton County treasurer, spent just shy of $94,000 on her effort, the disclosure forms state. But Stec ended the reporting period with nearly $73,000 on hand, while Davis had just $17,000 in her campaign coffers for the final push.
Stec had entered the reporting period with $156,000 on hand and raised about $25,000 during the timeframe. Davis had begun the period with $95,000 in her coffers and took in about $15,000, the disclosure forms show.
Davis spent the bulk of her funds — $70,000 — on consulting services and television ads provided by Rochester-based Deep Blue Politics, a Democrat-aligned consulting firm. The biggest outlays by Stec’s campaign — totalling $75,000 — went to the Senate Republican Campaign Committee.
As in the prior reporting period, contributions from individuals were clustered in their respective home areas — Davis in Clinton County and northern portion of the 45th Senate District and Stec in Warren County and the southern portion of the district. Davis took in roughly $6,600 from 80 donors, while Stec raised $11,100 from 103 contributions.
The 45th Senate District includes Franklin, Clinton, Essex, Warren and parts of Washington and St. Lawrence counties,
Both candidates received a significant portion of their support from political action committees.
Davis received contributions of $2,500 from the CSE Political Action Fund and $2,000 from Emily’s List, a PAC that supports Democratic female candidates who favor of abortion rights. She also received a $2,500 donation from the town of Plattsburgh Democratic Committee.
Stec’s top supporters were the Friends of (state Sen.) Joe Griffo and Believe in NY, an organization that contributed to several GOP candidates for state-level office; each gave him $2,500. He also received a $1,500 contribution from the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association PAC, which had previously given a total of $3,500 to his campaign.
The disclosure forms were the last scheduled revelations of candidates’ financial support prior to Election Day, although campaigns are required to file reports outlining large contributions, loans or expenditures by others on the candidate’s behalf within 24 hours of their receipt.
The next full disclosure forms are due to the state by Nov. 30.
