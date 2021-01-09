ALBANY — In the first week of the state Senate’s 2021 legislative session and his first week as a state senator representing the north country, Daniel G. Stec was sworn in and appointed ranking member of the Environmental Conservation Committee.
Mr. Stec, R-Queensbury, took his oath of office Tuesday and was named to the committee Wednesday, by state Senate Minority Leader Robert G. Ortt, R-North Tonawanda. He previously served on the committee as a state assemblyman, a post he held for the last seven years.
“Representing much of the Adirondack Park and having seen a lot of it firsthand as a ‘46er,’ I know this is a good fit,” Mr. Stec said Thursday.
Adirondack 46ers is a nonprofit organization with members who have climbed the 46 major peaks of the Adirondack Mountains and advocate for environmental protection and education. The Adirondacks extend through the 45th state Senate District, which includes all of Franklin, Clinton, Essex and Warren counties and parts of Washington and St. Lawrence counties.
The committee is comprised of Chair Todd Kaminsky, D-Long Beach, Ranking Member Stec and nine senators, including Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton.
Mr. Stec is also the ranking Republican on the Children and Families Committee.
“In my district, child and after-school care is a critical issue for many families,” Mr. Stec said. “Serving as ranker is a welcome chance to learn more about the many issues important to families across our state and to bring a north country perspective to the discussion.”
The state Senate adjourned Wednesday afternoon until Monday.
