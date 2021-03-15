WASHINGTON — Rep. Elise M. Stefanik is officially calling on President Joseph R. Biden to demand Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo resign from office.
In a statement Monday, Rep. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, said the governor is unable to effectively do his job as he faces federal and state investigations into his administration’s handling of COVID-19 related nursing home deaths, as well as a growing number of sexual harassment allegations.
“As bipartisan calls for Governor Cuomo’s resignation and impeachment at the federal and state levels continue to grow, President Biden has the responsibility to stand up for the American people and all New Yorkers,” Rep. Stefanik said.
On Sunday morning, the president offered his first direct remarks regarding the embattled New York governor.
“I think the investigation is underway and we should see what it brings us,” he told reporters.
Rep. Stefanik said she thinks that didn’t go far enough.
“Yesterday’s (Sunday’s) statement make it clear that the President of the United States is complicit in the coverup of Gov. Cuomo’s criminal conduct including repeated sexual abuse,” she said.
The Biden White House has spoken about the sexual harassment allegations leveled at Gov. Cuomo a few times in the past. On Feb. 28, after the first two women came forward with stories of Gov. Cuomo inappropriately touching them, asking them explicit and personal questions and generally demeaning them, White House Press Secretary Jennifer R. Psaki said President Biden supported an “independent review” of the allegations.
“There should be an independent review looking into these allegations,” she said at a press briefing that day, “and that’s certainly something (President Biden) supports and we believe should move forward as quickly as possible.”
The White House has stuck with that message ever since, continually expressing support for the investigations now underway.
Rep. Stefanik accused President Biden of failing the American people and New Yorkers specifically, by “failing to live up to his own standards,” regarding sexual harassment, grooming, sexual abuse or assault.
President Biden has repeatedly taken a hard-line stance on workplace misconduct, telling appointees during a digital swearing-in ceremony on Jan. 20 that he would take immediately fire them if they ever disrespected a coworker.
“Rather than hold elected officials to the highest standards of ethical conduct, President Biden has prioritized partisan politics over the overwhelming and unified bipartisan calls for Gov. Cuomo’s immediate resignation,” Rep. Stefanik said.
(4) comments
After some of her antics lately why doesn't she go first and show him how it's done
And you were complicit in the lead up to the insurrection on January 6th. You were complicit in not voting for impeachment regarding Trump's leading the charge. You were complicent regarding Trump's overwhelming affronts to democracy. You have no status here and besides its is a NYS issue, not a federal one. Keep you nose out of it.
While governor DeSantis is making Florida Great Again “gov” cuomo seems to be getting away with his scandals. Never mind about the thousands of deaths he caused in his state, never mind about the allegations of harassment that have been made, his vaccine czar’s impropriety, it’s all good because he is a democrat. Where is the “free press” in all this?
This is a state issue. Keep your nose out of it. You should be the one resigning after your phony election bs riling up the crowd of insurgents. You should resign for your votes against the people of NY21. You are nothing but a carrpet bagger in the worst sense. And what about due process. You are making a mockery of that too.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.