WASHINGTON — There’s a bill in Congress that would make accessing, and paying for, telehealth services much easier.
The CONNECT For Health Act, led by Congressman Charles “Mike” Thompson, D-Calif., would expand access to telehealth services, where patients and doctors connect via videos or phone calls, and allow federally qualified and rural health centers to offer the service.
As well as allowing more health providers regulated by the federal government to offer telehealth services, the legislation would permanently allow the Secretary of Health and Human Services to waive restrictions on what kinds of services can be offered via telehealth in future public health emergencies.
Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, cosponsored the bill on Tuesday.
“North Country residents, especially our seniors, rely on telehealth services to keep them in touch with their healthcare providers,” Rep. Stefanik said in a statement. “I am proud to join this bipartisan effort to increase flexibilities for telehealth providers and improve access to healthcare services for our rural residents.”
The bill was introduced in late April, and has slowly picked up bipartisan support since then. Rep. Stefanik is one of 23 Republicans to cosponsor the bill, while 56 Democrats have added their names since it was introduced.
The legislation is currently pending action in two House committees; Energy and Commerce; and Ways and Means.
Maybe use telehealth to encourage her constituents to get the shot! Way to go Elise
