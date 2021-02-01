WASHINGTON — Rep. Elise M. Stefanik on Monday blasted the Pentagon’s now-paused order to offer COVID-19 vaccines to detainees at the Guantanamo Bay Detention Camp.
Rep. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, introduced a resolution alongside Rep. Ashley E. Hinson, R-Iowa, co-sponsored by 37 other House Republicans, expressing opposition to any move to provide vaccines to any prisoners at the facility until every American citizen has been given the opportunity to receive a dose.
In her statement, Rep. Stefanik blamed President Joseph R. Biden for the policy decision.
“It is inexcusable and un-American that President Biden is prioritizing vaccines for terrorist detainees over American citizens, including veterans, first responders, 9/11 first responders, and seniors,” Rep. Stefanik said in an emailed statement. “Every American should have access to vaccines before these heinous terrorists.”
Last week, the New York Times reported that a Pentagon official had signed a memo approving the delivery of the vaccine to the 40 Guantanamo Bay prisoners. It was later reported that the official who authorized the vaccinations was Dr. Terry Adirim, the Pentagon’s primary deputy assistant secretary of defense for health affairs.
Dr. Adirim is a Biden administration appointee who has worked in the U.S. Department of Defense since July 2016.
The announcement of the vaccination plan incited sharp backlash from a number of congressional Republicans, including House Minority Leader Kevin O. McCarthy, R-Calif.
On Saturday, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby confirmed in a tweet that no vaccines had been administered to detainees, and the DOD was pausing the distribution plan as it reviews force protection protocols.
The resolution co-sponsored by Reps. Stefanik and Hinson states that the U.S. government should prioritize vaccinations for U.S. citizens first, and says that no terrorist should receive a COVID-19 vaccine before all American citizens have had the opportunity to receive doses.
