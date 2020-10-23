Stefanik endorsed by 154 NNY farms, agribusinesses

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, announced on Monday that she has been endorsed by 154 farms and agribusinesses across the north country.
In a campaign statement, Rep. Stefanik said she has worked hard, throughout her entire time in Congress and specifically during the coronavirus pandemic, to support local farmers and the region’s agriculture industry.
“I’ve worked hard to deliver results to our agriculture community and am proud to have secured critical wins for our district in the 2018 Farm Bill,” Rep. Stefanik said. “I’ve worked to support our daily farmers by ensuring imitation dairy producers cannot label their products as dairy, and securing an expanded dairy market through the USMCA.”
Rep. Stefanik has been endorsed by at least one agricultural-focused business from each of the 12 counties in the NY-21 Congressional District.
See the full list of farms and businesses below:
Clinton County
Furnace Brook Farm LLC, Peru
Adirondack Farms, Peru
Rulf’s Orchard, Peru
Parker Family Maple, West Chazy
Rand Hill Maple, Altona
Forrence Orchards, Inc., Peru
Leduc’s Green Acre Farm LLC, Champlain
G & M Farms, Plattsburgh
Carpenter Meadows, Ellenburg Center
Lamberton Farm, Mooers Forks
Spoor Farm, Ellenburg Depot
Chazy Orchards, Chazy
Giroux Poultry, Chazy
Giroux Grain Farm, Chazy
Brow’s Sugarhouse, West Chazy
Dimock Farms, Peru
Northern Orchard Co., Peru
Laurin’s Maple Grove LLC, Chazy
Nevin Hebert Farm, Ellenburg Depot
Adrian Trombley’s Maple, West Chazy
Chazy Lake Maple, Ellenburg Depot
Three L Farm, Altona
Pray’s Farmers Market, Plattsburgh
Prays Family Farm, Plattsburgh
Amazing Grace Vineyard & Winery, Chazy
Country Dreams Farm, Plattsburgh
Babbie Rural and Farm Learning Museum, Peru
Vesco Ridge Vineyards, West Chazy
Dragoons Farm Equipment, Mooers
Vision Quest Dairy, Ellenburg Depot
Kenny Varin Farm, Ellenburg Depot
Essex County
Bassett Dairy, Saranac Lake
Ben Weaver Farm, Willsboro
Drinkwine’s Produce Stands, Ticonderoga
Lee Garvey Farm, Willsboro
Franklin County
River Edge Farm LLC, Brushton
Dan’s Dairy LLC, Fort Covington
Brockway Hilltop Farm, Fort Covington
Oomsview Holsteins, Constable
Childstock Farms, Malone
Meier’s Artisan Cheese, Ft. Covington
Glengarry Farm LLC, Burke
Merry Den Alpaca Farm, North Bangor
Metcalf Farms, Constable
Usher Farm, Tupper Lake
Tucker’s Potato Farm, Gabriels
Winters Harvest, North Bangor
Deno’s Sugar Shack, Brushton
Fulton County
Mac Vean Farms, Johnstown
Rogers Family Apple Orchards, Johnstown
Rogers Family Orchards, Johnstown
Fulton-Montgomery Farmers Market Association, Fulton-Montgomery
Adirondack Auction Sales, Gloversville
Puttman Acres, Gloversville
Lee Hollenbeck Farms, Broadalbin
Hamilton County
McComb’s Oak Hill Farm, Speculator
Herkimer County
Creative Designs by Tiffany, Dolgeville
Jefferson County
Bechaz Dairy, Clayton
Homestead Fields, LaFargeville
Laisdell Dairy Systems, Adams
Sawyer Enterprises, Watertown
Milk Street Dairy LLC, Watertown
Sheland Farms, Adams
Peck Holmstead Farms, Carthage
Robbins Family Farms, Sackets Harbor
Porterdale Farms, Adams Center
CTS Dairy LLC, Ellisburg
Parker Family Farms, Chaumont
Sawyer Farms, Watertown
Greystone Stables, Watertown
Hillcrest Holsteins, Woodville
Dark Island Spirits Distillery, Alexandria Bay
Lewis County
Demko Dairy LLC, Lowville
Headwater Holstein Farm, Turin
Moser’s Mapleridge Farm, Copenhagen
Murcrest Farms, Copenhagen
Sykes’ Maple Products, Harrisville
Terry Thisse Farm, Martinsburg
Marks Farms, Lowville
Beller Farms LLC, Carthage
Double E Dairy LLC, Lowville
Garylaine Farm, Lowville
Pominville Dairy, Croghan
North Harbor Dairy and Robin’s Grain, West Leyden
Lloyd Roes & Sons Farm, Lowville
Ross Farms Co., Lowville
Saratoga County
Hanehan Family Dairy LLC, Saratoga Springs
Peckhaven Farm, Saratoga Springs
Saratoga Sod Farm, Stillwater
Old Saratoga Maple, Schuylerville
Vinceck Farms, Saratoga Springs
McMahon Thoroughbreds, Saratoga Springs
Gansevoort Farmers Market, Gansevoort
South Glens Falls Farmers Market, South Glens Falls
St. Lawrence County
Cowbell Acres, Canton
Roput Farm, Heuvelton
Flack Farms LLC, Lisbon
Galilee Farms LLC, Ogdensburg
Fobare’s Dairy Farm LLC, Rensselaer Falls
Friots Family Farm, Heuvelton
Storie Family Farm, Rensselaer
Adon Farm, Potsdam
Chambers Farm, Heuvelton
Greenwood Farms, Canton
Huntley Family Dairy, Canton
McKnight’s River Breeze Dairy, Chase Mills
Wright Way Dairy, Hermon
Sweeter Creations Sugar House, Madrid
Brandy Brook Haven Farms, Waddington
Southville Maples, Potsdam
Maple River Syrup Co., Canton
Hurlburt’s Maple Products, Canton
Trout Lake Maple, Hermon
Norco Farms, Nicholville
J.P.L. Farms, North Lawrence
Bowden Farm, Hammond
Serenity Acres, Ogdensburg
Ho-Hum Farm, Brasher Falls
Snyder Family Farm, Winthrop
Rutley’s Pure Maple Syrup, Potsdam
No Chance Farms, Lisbon
Swain Farm, Madrid
Loomis Quarter Horses, Waddington
Eggleston Farms, Hermon
Kaneb Orchards, Massena
Willow Shade Farm, Edwards
Bullock Family Beef and Maple, Edwards
Chester Maple Products, Lisbon
Woody’s Maple, Hermon
Hadlock Farm, Hammond
LeBerge & Curtis incorporated, Canton
Agway, Potsdam
Warren County
Bennett’s Maple Products, Glens Falls
Brown’s Tree Farm, Warrensburg
Rounds Fir Farm, Chestertown
Washington County
Battlehill Maple, Fort Ann
Bennett’s Maple, Glens Falls
Stateline Maple Farm, Salem
Grittoli’s Maple, Granville
Ideal Dairy Farms, Hudson Falls
Lakeview Orchards, Dresden
Getty View Farm LLC, Granville
Battlehill Maple, Fort Ann
Maple Acres, Granville
Reafield Farm, Cambridge
The Cheese Farmer, Argyle
Fort Edward Bowling Alley and Farmers Market, Fort Edward
Landview Farms, White Creek
Parkland Alpaca Farm, Granville
Windy Meadows Farm, Whitehall
Stuberry Acres, Argyle
Capital Tractor, Greenwich
Falls Farm and Garden, Hudson Falls
