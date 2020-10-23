Stefanik endorsed by 154 NNY farms, agribusinesses

Stefanik

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, announced on Monday that she has been endorsed by 154 farms and agribusinesses across the north country.

In a campaign statement, Rep. Stefanik said she has worked hard, throughout her entire time in Congress and specifically during the coronavirus pandemic, to support local farmers and the region’s agriculture industry.

“I’ve worked hard to deliver results to our agriculture community and am proud to have secured critical wins for our district in the 2018 Farm Bill,” Rep. Stefanik said. “I’ve worked to support our daily farmers by ensuring imitation dairy producers cannot label their products as dairy, and securing an expanded dairy market through the USMCA.”

Rep. Stefanik has been endorsed by at least one agricultural-focused business from each of the 12 counties in the NY-21 Congressional District.

See the full list of farms and businesses below:

Clinton County

Furnace Brook Farm LLC, Peru

Adirondack Farms, Peru

Rulf’s Orchard, Peru

Parker Family Maple, West Chazy

Rand Hill Maple, Altona

Forrence Orchards, Inc., Peru

Leduc’s Green Acre Farm LLC, Champlain

G & M Farms, Plattsburgh

Carpenter Meadows, Ellenburg Center

Lamberton Farm, Mooers Forks

Spoor Farm, Ellenburg Depot

Chazy Orchards, Chazy

Giroux Poultry, Chazy

Giroux Grain Farm, Chazy

Brow’s Sugarhouse, West Chazy

Dimock Farms, Peru

Northern Orchard Co., Peru

Laurin’s Maple Grove LLC, Chazy

Nevin Hebert Farm, Ellenburg Depot

Adrian Trombley’s Maple, West Chazy

Chazy Lake Maple, Ellenburg Depot

Three L Farm, Altona

Pray’s Farmers Market, Plattsburgh

Prays Family Farm, Plattsburgh

Amazing Grace Vineyard & Winery, Chazy

Country Dreams Farm, Plattsburgh

Babbie Rural and Farm Learning Museum, Peru

Vesco Ridge Vineyards, West Chazy

Dragoons Farm Equipment, Mooers

Vision Quest Dairy, Ellenburg Depot

Kenny Varin Farm, Ellenburg Depot

Essex County

Bassett Dairy, Saranac Lake

Ben Weaver Farm, Willsboro

Drinkwine’s Produce Stands, Ticonderoga

Lee Garvey Farm, Willsboro

Franklin County

River Edge Farm LLC, Brushton

Dan’s Dairy LLC, Fort Covington

Brockway Hilltop Farm, Fort Covington

Oomsview Holsteins, Constable

Childstock Farms, Malone

Meier’s Artisan Cheese, Ft. Covington

Glengarry Farm LLC, Burke

Merry Den Alpaca Farm, North Bangor

Brockway Hilltop Farm, Fort Covington

Metcalf Farms, Constable

Usher Farm, Tupper Lake

Tucker’s Potato Farm, Gabriels

Winters Harvest, North Bangor

Deno’s Sugar Shack, Brushton

Fulton County

Mac Vean Farms, Johnstown

Rogers Family Apple Orchards, Johnstown

Rogers Family Orchards, Johnstown

Fulton-Montgomery Farmers Market Association, Fulton-Montgomery

Adirondack Auction Sales, Gloversville

Puttman Acres, Gloversville

Lee Hollenbeck Farms, Broadalbin

Hamilton County

McComb’s Oak Hill Farm, Speculator

Herkimer County

Creative Designs by Tiffany, Dolgeville

Jefferson County

Bechaz Dairy, Clayton

Homestead Fields, LaFargeville

Laisdell Dairy Systems, Adams

Sawyer Enterprises, Watertown

Milk Street Dairy LLC, Watertown

Sheland Farms, Adams

Peck Holmstead Farms, Carthage

Robbins Family Farms, Sackets Harbor

Porterdale Farms, Adams Center

CTS Dairy LLC, Ellisburg

Parker Family Farms, Chaumont

Sawyer Farms, Watertown

Greystone Stables, Watertown

Hillcrest Holsteins, Woodville

Dark Island Spirits Distillery, Alexandria Bay

Lewis County

Demko Dairy LLC, Lowville

Headwater Holstein Farm, Turin

Moser’s Mapleridge Farm, Copenhagen

Murcrest Farms, Copenhagen

Sykes’ Maple Products, Harrisville

Terry Thisse Farm, Martinsburg

Marks Farms, Lowville

Beller Farms LLC, Carthage

Double E Dairy LLC, Lowville

Garylaine Farm, Lowville

Pominville Dairy, Croghan

North Harbor Dairy and Robin’s Grain, West Leyden

Lloyd Roes & Sons Farm, Lowville

Ross Farms Co., Lowville

Saratoga County

Hanehan Family Dairy LLC, Saratoga Springs

Peckhaven Farm, Saratoga Springs

Saratoga Sod Farm, Stillwater

Old Saratoga Maple, Schuylerville

Vinceck Farms, Saratoga Springs

McMahon Thoroughbreds, Saratoga Springs

Gansevoort Farmers Market, Gansevoort

South Glens Falls Farmers Market, South Glens Falls

St. Lawrence County

Cowbell Acres, Canton

Roput Farm, Heuvelton

Flack Farms LLC, Lisbon

Galilee Farms LLC, Ogdensburg

Fobare’s Dairy Farm LLC, Rensselaer Falls

Friots Family Farm, Heuvelton

Storie Family Farm, Rensselaer

Adon Farm, Potsdam

Chambers Farm, Heuvelton

Greenwood Farms, Canton

Huntley Family Dairy, Canton

McKnight’s River Breeze Dairy, Chase Mills

Wright Way Dairy, Hermon

Sweeter Creations Sugar House, Madrid

Brandy Brook Haven Farms, Waddington

Southville Maples, Potsdam

Maple River Syrup Co., Canton

Hurlburt’s Maple Products, Canton

Trout Lake Maple, Hermon

Norco Farms, Nicholville

J.P.L. Farms, North Lawrence

Bowden Farm, Hammond

Serenity Acres, Ogdensburg

Ho-Hum Farm, Brasher Falls

Snyder Family Farm, Winthrop

Rutley’s Pure Maple Syrup, Potsdam

No Chance Farms, Lisbon

Swain Farm, Madrid

Loomis Quarter Horses, Waddington

Eggleston Farms, Hermon

Kaneb Orchards, Massena

Willow Shade Farm, Edwards

Bullock Family Beef and Maple, Edwards

Chester Maple Products, Lisbon

Woody’s Maple, Hermon

Hadlock Farm, Hammond

LeBerge & Curtis incorporated, Canton

Agway, Potsdam

Warren County

Bennett’s Maple Products, Glens Falls

Brown’s Tree Farm, Warrensburg

Rounds Fir Farm, Chestertown

Washington County

Battlehill Maple, Fort Ann

Bennett’s Maple, Glens Falls

Stateline Maple Farm, Salem

Grittoli’s Maple, Granville

Ideal Dairy Farms, Hudson Falls

Lakeview Orchards, Dresden

Getty View Farm LLC, Granville

Battlehill Maple, Fort Ann

Maple Acres, Granville

Reafield Farm, Cambridge

The Cheese Farmer, Argyle

Fort Edward Bowling Alley and Farmers Market, Fort Edward

Landview Farms, White Creek

Parkland Alpaca Farm, Granville

Windy Meadows Farm, Whitehall

Stuberry Acres, Argyle

Capital Tractor, Greenwich

Falls Farm and Garden, Hudson Falls

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.